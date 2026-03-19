Tamil Nadu Elections: Vehicle Checks Intensify In Tiruchirappalli

In view of the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) following the announcement of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, flying squad teams have intensified vehicle checking across various parts of Tiruchirappalli district. Officials from the district administration and election department conducted inspections at key junctions and highways.

Intensive vehicle checking is underway along the Trichy-Madurai National Highway. Joint checking operations by Flying Squad and Static Surveillance Teams (SST) are also being carried out on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway. Vehicles are being stopped and thoroughly inspected to prevent the illegal transport of cash, liquor, gifts, or other inducements meant to influence voters. Static Surveillance Teams have been deployed at strategic locations, while Flying Squads are conducting mobile inspections across the district. The district administration has warned of strict action against violators and appealed to the public to cooperate with officials and carry valid documents while transporting large amounts of cash or valuables.

Rs 2 Lakh Seized in Madurai

Earlier, the election officials seizing Rs 2 lakh in unaccounted cash in Madurai during vehicle inspection on March 16. In Madurai's 189 - East Assembly Constituency, a vehicle inspection was carried out on March 15 at around 7:00 PM in the Rajakkur division, which falls under the East Circle, by the SST 3rd Team (B Team) led by Sivagami Sundari. According to the District PRO, during the inspection, Naresh Kumar was found carrying ₹2 lakh in cash without valid documents. The officials seized the cash, and the amount was subsequently deposited in the Government Treasury as per the election monitoring procedures.

Tamil Nadu Election Overview

Election officials have been conducting these regular vehicle checks and inspections across constituencies following the implementation of the MCC to ensure a free and fair election. With the MCC having come into force, Vellore District Collector and District Election Officer Subbulakshmi also instructed all department officials, flying squad teams and static surveillance teams to act swiftly and remain vigilant. The ECI announced that Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The MCC came into effect immediately, with the initiation of the election process for the 234-member state assembly, whose current tenure ends on May 10. The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes DMK, Congress, and other parties, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his political debut in this election with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

2021 Assembly Election Results

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won with 133 seats. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) followed with 66 seats. Congress stood at 18 seats. The state saw a voter turnout of 76.6 per cent. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)