MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Standard Uranium Executes Exploration Agreement with Kineepik Métis Local Inc.

March 19, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: Standard Uranium Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) (" Standard Uranium " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the signing of an Exploration Agreement (the " Agreement ") that builds on and formalizes the Company's relationship with Kineepik Métis Local Inc. (" KML ").

Métis Citizens of KML have substantive ties to the territory in the southeastern Athabasca Basin region and KML represents the Métis rights holders who live and practice traditional activities in the vicinity of the municipality of the Village of Pinehouse, Saskatchewan, located 225 kilometres south of the Key Lake mine and mill, along Highway 914.

Standard Uranium is engaged in the exploration and development of critical mineral prospects, including the Rocas project which lies within the KML land and occupancy area, and with the Agreement, KML and the Company are building a long-term mutually beneficial partnership.

Rosalena Smith, Executive Director of KML, commented, "This exploration agreement represents a mutually beneficial partnership between KML and Standard Uranium. It creates opportunities for our citizens to access meaningful employment and lead environmental monitoring on our lands. It also supports the growth and sustainability of local businesses. We take pride in building strong partnerships and fostering long-term relationships, ensuring our citizens benefit from responsible development in our territory. At the same time, these agreements provide our partners with a respectful and collaborative pathway to continue exploring mineral and resource opportunities."

Jon Bey, CEO for Standard Uranium, commented, "We are very happy to have reached an agreement with our new partners at Kineepik Metis Local Inc. This Exploration Agreement establishes a sustainable basis for maintaining a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship through information-sharing and environmental protection and monitoring. Standard Uranium is committed to advancing critical mineral projects in a sustainable and collaborative manner, and through this Agreement, Standard Uranium commits to conducting mineral exploration in a way that is respectful of KML, creating employment and training opportunities in the region, and sharing benefits to support KML business and community development initiatives."

About Kineepik Métis Local Inc.

The Northern Village of Pinehouse (" NVP ") is located within the land and occupancy area of the Indigenous people of KML. The lands surrounding Missinippi (Churchill River) watershed have been used for gathering food, shelter, and material supplies since time immemorial.

KML and NVP residents routinely enjoy significant employment and business opportunities for projects that occur in KML territory, because of their combined and collaborative efforts. Great pride is taken in the work ethic of KML and NVP people to add value to the community and province. With community owned businesses, profits have been used to build increased energy efficient housing, youth infrastructure such as a local hockey arena, and a 12-unit Elders housing facility.

KML Contact:

Rosalena Smith, Executive Director

Hilltop Avenue, PO Box 165

Pinehouse Lake SK, S0J 2B0

Tel: 1 (306) 884-0001

E-mail: ...

About Standard Uranium (TSXV: STND)

We find the fuel to power a clean energy future

Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company and emerging project generator poised for discovery in one of the world's premier uranium districts. The Company holds interest in over 240,670 acres (97,395 hectares) in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium's Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

Standard Uranium's eastern Athabasca projects comprise over 53,166 hectares of prospective land holdings. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits based on historical uranium occurrences, recently identified geophysical anomalies, and location along trend from several high-grade uranium discoveries.

Standard Uranium's Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of nine mineral claims over 19,603 hectares. The Sun Dog project is highly prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by sufficient drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.

For further information contact:

Jon Bey, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman

Suite 3123, 595 Burrard Street

Vancouver, British Columbia, V7X 1J1

Tel: 1 (306) 850-6699

E-mail: ...

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations; timing of the Company's exploration programs; estimates of market conditions; and agreements and results therefrom with local communities.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are highlighted in the "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that may cause the Company's actual financial results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. Some of the material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the future price of uranium; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to raise additional capital if and when necessary; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; future sales of the Company's securities; the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the success of exploration, development and operations activities; the timing and results of drilling programs; the discovery of mineral resources on the Company's mineral properties; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and Indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; assessments by taxation authorities; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statements and the assumptions made with respect thereto are made as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Standard Uranium Ltd.