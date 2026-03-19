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Ourania Filippakou
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Professor of Education, Brunel University of London
Ourania Filippakou is Professor of Education at Brunel University London. Her research examines the politics of higher education, including funding, access, inequality, governance, and the role of universities in society.Experience
- –present Professor of Education, Brunel University of London
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