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Ourania Filippakou

Ourania Filippakou


2026-03-19 08:04:31
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Education, Brunel University of London
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Ourania Filippakou is Professor of Education at Brunel University London. Her research examines the politics of higher education, including funding, access, inequality, governance, and the role of universities in society.

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  • –present Professor of Education, Brunel University of London

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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