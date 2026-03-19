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US Urges Citizens To Leave Saudi Arabia Immediately
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more
The US Embassy in Riyadh has called on American citizens to leave Saudi Arabia immediately, citing growing security risks, AzerNEWS reports.
In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the embassy urged U.S. nationals to depart using available commercial flights while airspace remains open.
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