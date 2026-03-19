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How Iran War Is Testing US–Japan Relations
(MENAFN) When Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi meets US President Donald Trump at the White House, the context surrounding their meeting is markedly different from their previous encounter.
Only a few months earlier, the two leaders appeared together aboard the USS George Washington, where they exchanged cordial remarks. During that occasion, Trump introduced Japan’s first female prime minister and described her as a “strong, powerful, and wise” leader ahead of the February elections, which she later won convincingly.
In contrast, their upcoming meeting takes place amid an expanding conflict involving Iran, with escalating tensions in the Middle East raising concerns over global energy security and influencing the strategic priorities of Washington’s key allies.
For Tokyo, the timing presents significant challenges. Japan relies on the Middle East for over 90% of its energy imports, much of which is transported through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime corridor that is currently experiencing pressure as Iran asserts greater control in response to US–Israeli strikes.
In response to potential disruptions, the Japanese government has already begun releasing oil equivalent to 15 days of consumption from its strategic reserves in an effort to stabilize supply amid growing economic uncertainty.
Takaichi has acknowledged the difficulty of the situation, informing lawmakers this week that she anticipates an “extremely difficult” visit to Washington.
Only a few months earlier, the two leaders appeared together aboard the USS George Washington, where they exchanged cordial remarks. During that occasion, Trump introduced Japan’s first female prime minister and described her as a “strong, powerful, and wise” leader ahead of the February elections, which she later won convincingly.
In contrast, their upcoming meeting takes place amid an expanding conflict involving Iran, with escalating tensions in the Middle East raising concerns over global energy security and influencing the strategic priorities of Washington’s key allies.
For Tokyo, the timing presents significant challenges. Japan relies on the Middle East for over 90% of its energy imports, much of which is transported through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime corridor that is currently experiencing pressure as Iran asserts greater control in response to US–Israeli strikes.
In response to potential disruptions, the Japanese government has already begun releasing oil equivalent to 15 days of consumption from its strategic reserves in an effort to stabilize supply amid growing economic uncertainty.
Takaichi has acknowledged the difficulty of the situation, informing lawmakers this week that she anticipates an “extremely difficult” visit to Washington.
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