Minister Calls For Unified Arab Media Messaging In Talks With Gulf Officials

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 19 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communication and government spokesperson Mohammad Momani on Thursday held a series of phone calls with media ministers and officials from Gulf Arab countries to discuss regional developments and ongoing issues.The calls followed a recent statement issued by the Arab Information Ministers Council on regional developments, during which Momani spoke with Saudi Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary, Oman's Minister of Information Abdullah Al-Harrasi, Chairman of the UAE National Media Authority Abdulla Al-Hamed, Kuwait's Assistant Undersecretary at the Ministry of Information Nasir Muhaisen, and Chairman of Qatar Media Corporation Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani.Momani stressed the need to coordinate Arab media efforts at this critical stage and promote responsible professional messaging that conveys facts to Arab and international audiences. He underlined the importance of countering misinformation, reinforcing Arab solidarity, and boosting national morale in light of ongoing security and military challenges in the region.He also emphasized building on the Arab Information Ministers Council statement to reflect a unified Arab position, reaffirming the political stance rejecting and condemning Iranian attacks on Arab countries.He described the attacks as unjustified acts against peaceful states that had not initiated hostilities, stressing their right to self-defense and to safeguard their security, stability, and sovereignty, while rejecting the targeting of civilian facilities and national resources.The discussions also highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation among Arab media institutions, exchanging expertise and information, and relying on verified official sources to ensure accurate coverage and prevent the spread of rumors.The calls are part of Jordan's ongoing efforts to strengthen joint Arab coordination, in line with the outcomes of His Majesty King Abdullah II's recent tour, which included the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Bahrain. The tour underscored the need to unify positions and strengthen pan-Arab action in addressing regional challenges to support the region's security and stability.