Eid Approaches As Gold Prices See Sharp Decline Across Pakistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

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Across the country, a significant drop in gold prices was recorded ahead of Eid.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola fell by PKR 24,300, bringing the new rate to PKR 499,462.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by PKR 20,833, reaching PKR 428,208.

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Meanwhile, the international market also saw a decline in gold prices, with gold per ounce dropping by $243 to $4,767.