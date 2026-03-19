Top 5 High-Protein Vegetarian Foods To Boost Your Health

Looking for protein without meat? Add paneer, lentils, Greek yogurt, besan, and soy chunks to your meals. These vegetarian staples build muscle, strengthen immunity, and keep your diet balanced.

Soy chunks are a concentrated vegetarian protein source. Add them to curries, stir-fries, or salads for a healthy, protein-rich meal.

Paneer is a delicious, protein-packed Indian cottage cheese. Use it in curries, salads, or grilled dishes for a nutritious meal boost.

Lentils and pulses are rich in protein and fiber. Perfect for soups, stews, and wholesome vegetarian meals.

Greek yogurt delivers creamy protein and probiotics. Enjoy it in smoothies, dips, or as a snack to support muscle and gut health.

Besan is a versatile, high-protein flour for Indian dishes. Make pancakes, chillas, or sweets while adding protein to your diet.