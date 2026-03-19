Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Top 5 High-Protein Vegetarian Foods To Boost Your Health

Top 5 High-Protein Vegetarian Foods To Boost Your Health


2026-03-19 07:00:57
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Looking for protein without meat? Add paneer, lentils, Greek yogurt, besan, and soy chunks to your meals. These vegetarian staples build muscle, strengthen immunity, and keep your diet balanced.

Soy chunks are a concentrated vegetarian protein source. Add them to curries, stir-fries, or salads for a healthy, protein-rich meal.

Paneer is a delicious, protein-packed Indian cottage cheese. Use it in curries, salads, or grilled dishes for a nutritious meal boost.

Lentils and pulses are rich in protein and fiber. Perfect for soups, stews, and wholesome vegetarian meals.

Greek yogurt delivers creamy protein and probiotics. Enjoy it in smoothies, dips, or as a snack to support muscle and gut health.

Besan is a versatile, high-protein flour for Indian dishes. Make pancakes, chillas, or sweets while adding protein to your diet.

MENAFN19032026007385015968ID1110882584



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search