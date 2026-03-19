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Cross-Border Clashes Intensify as Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Targets
(MENAFN) Hezbollah reported carrying out rocket strikes on an illegal Israeli settlement and targeting six tanks on Thursday, as cross-border hostilities between the Lebanese group and Israel intensified, according to reports.
In a statement, the group said it fired two rocket barrages at the Kiryat Shmona settlement in northern Israel, providing no additional details.
Hezbollah added that its fighters also struck six Merkava tanks with guided missiles in the Bidar al-Faqqani area near Taybeh in southern Lebanon.
These actions came a day after the group claimed responsibility for 33 attacks on Israeli military positions on Wednesday.
Despite a ceasefire agreement in place since November 2024, the Israeli army has stepped up airstrikes across Lebanon in recent days amid ongoing clashes with Hezbollah.
Lebanese authorities report that at least 968 people have been killed and 2,432 injured in Israeli strikes across the country since March 2.
The latest escalation follows a joint US-Israeli campaign against Iran, which has reportedly killed around 1,300 people since February 28. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations, which it says host “US military assets.”
In a statement, the group said it fired two rocket barrages at the Kiryat Shmona settlement in northern Israel, providing no additional details.
Hezbollah added that its fighters also struck six Merkava tanks with guided missiles in the Bidar al-Faqqani area near Taybeh in southern Lebanon.
These actions came a day after the group claimed responsibility for 33 attacks on Israeli military positions on Wednesday.
Despite a ceasefire agreement in place since November 2024, the Israeli army has stepped up airstrikes across Lebanon in recent days amid ongoing clashes with Hezbollah.
Lebanese authorities report that at least 968 people have been killed and 2,432 injured in Israeli strikes across the country since March 2.
The latest escalation follows a joint US-Israeli campaign against Iran, which has reportedly killed around 1,300 people since February 28. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations, which it says host “US military assets.”
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