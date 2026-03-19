MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Astra Drills 2,371 g/t Silver and 11.09 g/t Gold over 0.5m - Extends East Feeder Along Strike at La Manchuria Project, Argentina

March 19, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Astra Exploration Inc.

Highlights:

East Feeder of Main Zone LMD-130: 0.5 metres grading 2,371 g/t silver and 11.09 g/t gold, and 0.5 metres grading 521.7 g/t silver and 2.94 g/t gold

West Feeder of Main Zone LMD-131: 0.5 metres grading 469.4 g/t silver and 6.61 g/t gold LMD-132: 0.6 metres grading 255.3 g/t silver and 5.96 g/t gold, and 0.5 metres grading 612 g/t silver and 1.48 g/t gold LMD-129: 1.5 metres grading 16.4 g/t silver and 9.17 g/t gold, including 0.5 metres grading 28.6 g/t silver and 18.32 g/t gold

Multiple high-grade veins of key importance have been extended along strike and remain open in all directions

Confirmation of a continuous vein in the Eastern Zone, consistently mineralized with gold and silver at a shallow vertical depth

The Company is fully-funded for a minimum of 5,000 metres expected to commence in the coming weeks

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Astra Exploration Inc. (TSXV: ASTR) (OTCQB: ATEPF) (FSE: S3I) ("Astra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the third batch of assays consisting of seven DDH holes from the Phase II drill program at the La Manchuria Gold and Silver Project in Santa Cruz, Argentina. Assays remain pending for 5 holes.

Astra's CEO, Brian Miller commented:

"The mineralized vein system at La Manchuria continues to rapidly expand in all directions with several new intercepts of high grade silver and gold. And, because drilling has repeatedly shown that narrow veinlets near surface converge into thicker veins with depth, often with higher grades, the elevated grades encountered at these shallow depths below surface are very encouraging.

"With this set of holes, the West Feeder of the Main Zone has been extended along strike in both directions, and the East Feeder has been extended along strike to the southeast. These veins are key high-grade structures of the Main Zone which appear to be converging with depth, forming compelling feeder zone targets. Importantly, the highest grade intercept in LMD-130 is interpreted to be a possible extension of the Argentum Vein, 220 metres along strike to the southeast of hole LMD-108A, which returned 1.4 metres grading 35 g/t gold and 8,356 g/t silver in Astra's Phase I drill program."

Program Details

A total of 25 drill holes were completed in late 2025 totaling 5,119 metres (see Mar 2, 2026 news release: "Astra Makes New Discovery, Hitting 6.3 Metres of 837 g/t Silver and 3.32 g/t Gold at La Manchuria Project, Argentina"). The drill program focused on expanding the near-surface footprint of the system with shallow (<200 metres vertical depth) drill holes.

The seven drill holes reported herein were focused on the Main Zone, the Eastern Zone and the Basalto Zone areas (Figure 1), each of which intersected at least one noteworthy gold and/or silver interval (Table 1).







Figure 1: Phase II holes drilled to date with assays for the seven holes in this news release highlighted in yellow. Location for long section in Figure 3 in dark blue dashed line.

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Field crews are currently completing geophysical surveys to extend the 3D resistivity model to the south and west beneath post-mineral cover. This will provide additional drill targets for the upcoming 5,000 metre (minimum) program expected to commence in April.

East Feeder at Main Zone

Drill hole LMD-130 was designed to test the south extension of the East Feeder in an unexplored area around 70 metres east of the post-mineral E fault (Figure 1). The hole intersected several intervals of gold and silver mineralization, including a possible extension of the Argentum Vein approximately 220 metres along strike to the southeast of hole LMD-108A (see June 10, 2025 news release: "Astra Drills 1.4m Grading 35.3g/t Gold and 8,356 g/t Silver At La Manchuria Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina"). This interval returned 0.5 metres grading 11.09 g/t Au and 2,371 g/t Ag (Figure 3) within andesite host rocks at a depth of 150 metres below surface. This interval is further confirmation that the andesitic sills which were previously thought to be barren, can host high grade gold and silver. The structure remains open in all directions.







Figure 2: Cross section of hole LMD-130 showing the several mineralized areas at the SE extension of the East Feeder in the Main Zone. Gold and silver results are in grams per tonne (g/t).

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West Feeder at Main Zone

The West Feeder, currently 750 metres in strike length, contains some of the thickest veins and highest grades currently known at La Manchuria and is open in all directions.

Holes LMD-131 and LMD-132 were designed to test the northwestern extension of the West Feeder beyond the post-mineral A fault (Figure 1) in a downthrown block, as defined by geophysics beneath the shallow cover. LMD-131 intersected West Feeder mineralization between ~30 and 80 metres below surface within a continuous group of veins and veinlets hosted in the pyroclastic sequence, a host rock which regularly contains high-grade veins. The thickest vein returned the highest grades, with 0.5m grading 6.61 g/t gold & 469.4 g/t silver.

Hole LMD-132 intersected West Feeder mineralization beneath LMD-126 at about 70 metres below surface. The hole intersected several veins and veinlets containing sulfide-rich bands with visible silver sulfosalts from ~20 to 70 metres beneath surface. Two notable intervals include 0.6 metres grading 255.3 g/t silver and 5.96 g/t gold, and 0.5 metres grading 612 g/t silver and 1.48 g/t gold. Silver and gold grades are present at the hanging wall of the West Feeder vein that is steeply dipping to the SW in this block.

The results from holes LMD-131 and LMD-132 confirm the shallow system elevation and suggest strong potential to extend mineralization at depth.

Hole LMD-129 was completed in a deeper area of the southeastern portion of the vein system below the post-mineral breccia and close to LMD-107A (Figure 2 and Table 1). Hole LMD-129 intersected West Feeder mineralization at ~180 metres below surface after crosscutting veins from the Basalto Zone near the top of the hole. The interval of 0.5 metres grading 18.32 g/t gold & 28.6 g/t silver within a banded quartz vein, is hosted in the pyroclastic sequence between andesitic sills.







Figure 3: Long section of the West Feeder in the Main Zone (location shown in Figure 1 by dark blue dashed line) with interpreted downthrown target areas. Completed Phase II holes: in blue pending assay results, in red previously published results, and in white the new holes reported in this news release. Resistivity values expressed in ohm-m.

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Eastern Zone

Three of the four holes drilled in the minimally explored Eastern Zone are reported herein. These three holes were designed to test the most continuous vein outcropping at surface at this shallowly exposed vein system.

All three holes crosscut the southwest dipping primary vein composed by a banded quartz-adularia vein associated with fault breccia, together with several veins and veinlets in the hanging wall. All of these holes reported multiple gold and silver intervals and are hosted in rhyolitic tuffs and andesitic sills (Figure 1 and Table 1). Results at the Eastern Zone increase the potential of this area to host disseminated mineralization and increase the possibility of a large structure continuing at depth.

Basalto Zone

LMD-128 (previously released results) at Basalto zone, revealed shallow silver-rich mineralization hosted in veins and veinlets near the surface. Hole LMD-129 confirms this vein system strikes west-northwest and dips east, with some veinlets oriented subparallel to the drill core axis.







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Table 1: Assays from an additional seven holes of Phase II drilling at La Manchuria using cutoff grade of 0.5 g/t AuEq. Ag:Au ratio of 60 using $3,600 Au and $60 Ag. Recoveries of 94% for Au and 85% for Ag is an average based on three regional mine operations1 and are reflected in AuEq and AgEq values above. Estimated true widths are approximately 85% of widths reported herein for the holes reported in this news release.

Sampling Procedures

Drill samples consisted of HQ core which were split in half, sampled, bagged, and tagged by Astra's geological team and then delivered to the Alex Stewart International Argentina laboratory in Mendoza. Drill samples were prepared with P5 code and then analyzed with fire assay for gold (Au4-50) and multi-elements by ICP (ICP-AR 39). Silver (>200 g/t) over-limits were analyzed by gravity method (Ag4A-50). A total of 131 Blanks and 154 standards (4 different Au and Ag grades) were used as QAQC for the group of 2,831 samples.

About the Company

Astra Exploration Inc. is a precious metals exploration company based out of Vancouver, BC that is actively building a portfolio of high-quality projects in some of the most important mining jurisdictions in Latin America.

The La Manchuria gold-silver project in Santa Cruz, Argentina, over which Astra has an option to acquire 90% interest from the owner, Patagonia Gold Corp, is a high-grade gold and silver low sulphidation epithermal (LSE) deposit located in the prolific Deseado Massif which hosts multiple world-class LSE precious metals deposits including Cerro Vanguardia and Cerro Negro, Santa Cruz, Argentina.

The 100% owned Pampa Paciencia gold and silver project in northern Chile is located in the Paleocene mineral province in proximity to such major operating mines as Spence and Sierra Gorda. The project shares several important geological similarities to other Paleocene LSE gold-silver deposits including Faride and El Peñón.

The 100% owned Cerro Bayo project in northern Chile is located in the Maricunga belt approximately 20 km from the Refugio Mine. The project hosts a high sulphidation epithermal (HSE) +/- porphyry gold system with similarities to the Salares Norte deposit to the north in the same belt. The Maricunga belt is one of the most endowed regions in the world for gold and copper deposits.

Qualified Person

The technical data and information as disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Darcy Marud, who is an Independent Director of Astra. Mr. Marud is a Practicing Member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information please contact:

Brian Miller

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. 604.428.0939

Email: ...

Katrina Damouni

Corporate Development

Tel. 604.428.0939

Email: ...

References:

1 Sources:

Steinmann, Michael, March 2006

Manantial-Espejo Project Canadian Standard NI 43-101, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina Prepared for Minera Triton Argentina, S.A.



Goldcorp – Third Quarter Report, September 30, 2017



AngloGoldAshanti – Technical Report Summary, Cerro Vanguardia, A Life of Mine Summary Report, December 31, 2021



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Source: Astra Exploration Inc.