Qatar Reaffirms Support For UN Refugee Efforts In New York Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani has reiterated the country's support for international efforts to assist refugees.

This came during a meeting with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees H E Dr. Barham Salih at the headquarters of Qatar's permanent mission in New York.

Discussions focused on the latest regional developments, as well as ongoing humanitarian challenges linked to displacement.

H E Sheikha Alya reaffirmed Qatar's full backing for the work of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), highlighting the country's commitment to supporting global initiatives aimed at easing the suffering of refugees.

For his part, Dr Salih praised Qatar's humanitarian role, noting its continued contributions to international efforts addressing refugee crises worldwide.

The meeting underscores Qatar's ongoing engagement with multilateral institutions and its emphasis on humanitarian cooperation amid evolving regional conditions.