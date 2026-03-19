Fast-Track Court To Conduct Day-To-Day Trial Proceedings In Zubeen Garg Death Case

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, March 19 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced a key development in the investigation and trial process in the Zubeen Garg death case, stating that a dedicated fast-track court will now conduct day-to-day hearings to ensure timely justice.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said the move marks a“significant milestone” in the pursuit of justice in the case.

He informed that the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar, has nominated Sharmila Bhuyan, currently serving as District Judge in Baksa, to preside over an exclusive fast-track sessions court.

According to the Chief Minister, the designated court will carry out day-to-day trial proceedings in the case, a step aimed at expediting the judicial process and avoiding delays that often affect high-profile criminal trials.

“This decisive step will greatly expedite the judicial process and reinforce our commitment to ensuring timely justice,” CM Sarma said in his post, underlining the government's resolve to strengthen the rule of law and ensure accountability.

The Chief Minister also expressed his appreciation to the Gauhati High Court and extended gratitude to Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar for accepting the state government's request to constitute a special fast-track court for the matter.

Notably, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police, constituted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), filed a detailed charge sheet in a Guwahati court in December 2025 in the singer's death case.

The probe followed the mysterious death of Garg in Singapore on September 19, 2025, when he reportedly died while on a sea outing during a trip to attend the North East India Festival.

The charge sheet was described, in some reports, as a multi-thousand-page document running into 3,500 to over 12,000 pages based on extensive investigation and witness statements.

Seven people were named in the charge sheet filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Guwahati. Murder charges under sections of the law were framed against four of them, including the festival organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma, a band member, Shekharjyoti Goswami, and a co-singer, Amritprabha Mahanta.

Garg's cousin, a suspended Assam Police officer, Sandipan Garg, was charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The remaining accused, including Garg's personal security officers, were named in the charge sheet on related offences such as criminal conspiracy and breach of trust.

The development is expected to bring relief to family members and followers of Garg who were seeking fast-track court proceedings in the case.