403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ultra Media & Entertainment Group Participates In“Hong Kong International Film & TV Market”
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) March, 2026, India: Ultra will be exhibiting at the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre. Ultra will showcase 4 of their exclusive OTT Platforms: Ultra Play, an exclusive Platform that streams well-known Feature Films in Hindi. Ultra Gaane an exclusive OTT Platform that was launched with the primary objective of enabling viewers to enjoy songs accompanied by their respective audiovisuals. This platform streams Songs from Hindi Films across various genres & decades. It will also soon start streaming songs in Marathi, Gujarati & other regional languages. Ultra Jhakaas is a premium Marathi OTT Platform that offers Unmatched Content & Viewing Experience Globally. It streams Marathi Films, TV Series, Music, Nataks, Kids Animation & Cookery recipes & many more. Simply South: An exclusive OTT app streaming entertainment content in all the 4 South Indian languages from India ie Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada
In Filmart this year, the Company will be presenting & pitching these OTT apps to other International OTT platforms & Connected TV Internet-enabled television providers. This will help these players to provide their existing & new customers a complete access to the content of all the Ultra apps. This will be a major value addition for their customers by giving more choices & enriching their entire viewing experience
In this edition, the Company will debut their new animation content slate: An action-adventure film called "Tarbo" & an animated episodic series called "The Jungle Boy". They will also unveil their new micro drama slate with 3 titles: "Secret Bodyguard", a family saga comprising of 35 episodes, "Love for Sale", a light-hearted workplace series consisting of 31 episodes & Digital Dillagi, a romantic drama featuring 31 episodes.
The extensive content stable of Ultra consists of prominent Films, TV series, & Animation in Hindi & other Indian languages. It is spread across diverse genres ranging from family drama, comedy, action, thriller, horror, devotional, sports, fantasy, musical, mythological, historical & children's films & series. It also has a vast array of International films & series across various languages & genres
To cater to the ever-expanding global entertainment industry, participating in Filmart. Ultra is also extending its "State of the Art Film Preservation & Pre & Post Production Studio services". The Studio, with its latest indigenous equipments & technology, provides a plethora of services like: Scanning, Film Restoration, Colourization, DI (Colour Grading), Digitization, Editing, Audio Designing & Mixing, Film Preservation, Upscaling, Archival Solutions, Dubbing & Recording in all Indian & International languages with 5.1 / 7.1 Mixing Studio & many more
In this market, the Company invites International Sales Enquiries for all platforms for their new feature films in different languages released in theatres over the past 1 year & Co-Production Opportunities for their upcoming big-budget films
Later this year, Ultra plans to add 3 (FAST): Free Ad Supported TV Channels for India & the worldwide audience. Ultra is targeting to acquire many Content titles across various languages & genres from Filmart. It is in the process of creating multiple new YouTube Channels to exclusively stream International Content. Additionally, this new content will also add to the existing repertoire of the Company's stable.
Few of the prominent International Film Festivals & Markets Ultra has participated in are: Cannes Film Festival, France, American Film Market, USA, Mipcom, World Content Market,: Moscow, European Film Market – Berlin, Seoul BCWW, The Asian Contents & Film Market, Hong Kong Film Market, International Film Festival of India & many more.
Mr Rajat Agrawal, COO, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, said, "It gives us immense pleasure to introduce our new initiatives & offerings in Filmart this year. The market is well attended by prominent players in the Film & Television industry globally. It has always been a pivotal market for us & we have been regularly participating in it. There has been a constant demand for Indian content from the participants & visitors in this market. In fact, we had foreseen this trend & had been bringing varied titles & content for these discerning visitors. This year too, we are quite optimistic about getting a good response from the buyers & sales agents & clinch some interesting deals in the market"
About Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd
A professionally managed Indian Entertainment Conglomerate pioneering in the Content Production, Acquisition, Distribution & Syndication of Indian & International content globally. Currently, the Company has an exhaustive library consisting of over 3500 titles comprising of content across various languages & genres. They have been providing end-to-end solutions in various languages & formats to the Film & Television Industry worldwide for the past 40 years.
In Filmart this year, the Company will be presenting & pitching these OTT apps to other International OTT platforms & Connected TV Internet-enabled television providers. This will help these players to provide their existing & new customers a complete access to the content of all the Ultra apps. This will be a major value addition for their customers by giving more choices & enriching their entire viewing experience
In this edition, the Company will debut their new animation content slate: An action-adventure film called "Tarbo" & an animated episodic series called "The Jungle Boy". They will also unveil their new micro drama slate with 3 titles: "Secret Bodyguard", a family saga comprising of 35 episodes, "Love for Sale", a light-hearted workplace series consisting of 31 episodes & Digital Dillagi, a romantic drama featuring 31 episodes.
The extensive content stable of Ultra consists of prominent Films, TV series, & Animation in Hindi & other Indian languages. It is spread across diverse genres ranging from family drama, comedy, action, thriller, horror, devotional, sports, fantasy, musical, mythological, historical & children's films & series. It also has a vast array of International films & series across various languages & genres
To cater to the ever-expanding global entertainment industry, participating in Filmart. Ultra is also extending its "State of the Art Film Preservation & Pre & Post Production Studio services". The Studio, with its latest indigenous equipments & technology, provides a plethora of services like: Scanning, Film Restoration, Colourization, DI (Colour Grading), Digitization, Editing, Audio Designing & Mixing, Film Preservation, Upscaling, Archival Solutions, Dubbing & Recording in all Indian & International languages with 5.1 / 7.1 Mixing Studio & many more
In this market, the Company invites International Sales Enquiries for all platforms for their new feature films in different languages released in theatres over the past 1 year & Co-Production Opportunities for their upcoming big-budget films
Later this year, Ultra plans to add 3 (FAST): Free Ad Supported TV Channels for India & the worldwide audience. Ultra is targeting to acquire many Content titles across various languages & genres from Filmart. It is in the process of creating multiple new YouTube Channels to exclusively stream International Content. Additionally, this new content will also add to the existing repertoire of the Company's stable.
Few of the prominent International Film Festivals & Markets Ultra has participated in are: Cannes Film Festival, France, American Film Market, USA, Mipcom, World Content Market,: Moscow, European Film Market – Berlin, Seoul BCWW, The Asian Contents & Film Market, Hong Kong Film Market, International Film Festival of India & many more.
Mr Rajat Agrawal, COO, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, said, "It gives us immense pleasure to introduce our new initiatives & offerings in Filmart this year. The market is well attended by prominent players in the Film & Television industry globally. It has always been a pivotal market for us & we have been regularly participating in it. There has been a constant demand for Indian content from the participants & visitors in this market. In fact, we had foreseen this trend & had been bringing varied titles & content for these discerning visitors. This year too, we are quite optimistic about getting a good response from the buyers & sales agents & clinch some interesting deals in the market"
About Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd
A professionally managed Indian Entertainment Conglomerate pioneering in the Content Production, Acquisition, Distribution & Syndication of Indian & International content globally. Currently, the Company has an exhaustive library consisting of over 3500 titles comprising of content across various languages & genres. They have been providing end-to-end solutions in various languages & formats to the Film & Television Industry worldwide for the past 40 years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment