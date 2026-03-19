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EU Leaders Convene In Brussels For Two-Day Summit, Ukraine War High On Agenda

EU Leaders Convene In Brussels For Two-Day Summit, Ukraine War High On Agenda


2026-03-19 05:13:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, European leaders are expected to discuss, among other issues, the situation in Ukraine and ways to increase pressure on Russia to end its war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to address the summit.

Leaders will also consider the escalation in the Middle East and the situation in Iran, including the implications for the EU in terms of energy prices and energy security.

Read also: EU must be prepared to replace US in peace talks with Russia – European Council president

Other topics on the agenda include competitiveness and the single market, the bloc's multiannual budget framework for 2028-2034, migration, and European defense and security.

As previously reported, European Council President Antonio Costa sent official invitation letters to the leaders of the EU's 27 member states to attend the meeting in Brussels.

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