Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Inciting Violence Over Uttam Nagar Clash

Rahul Gandhi Blames BJP for Violence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the BJP of inciting communal violence over the Uttam Nagar incident and appealed to the residents of Delhi not to fall for "any provocation."

Taking to X, Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, expressed concerns over the Uttam Nagar clash and said that the people paid a heavy price for the violence. "The people of Uttam Nagar have paid a heavy price for the violence - on one side, a young man, Tarun, lost his life, and on the other, an entire family is facing persecution. They don't want any more bloodshed. Bloodshed is what only the BJP and its ecosystem desire, which seizes every opportunity to bake the bread of violence on the griddle of hate," Gandhi wrote. उत्तम नगर के लोगों ने हिंसा की भारी कीमत चुकाई है - एक तरफ एक जवान लड़के, तरुण, की जान चली गई, दूसरी तरफ एक पूरा परिवार उत्पीड़न का सामना कर रहा है। उन्हें और खून-खराबा नहीं चाहिए। खून-खराबा केवल BJP और उसका इकोसिस्टम चाहता है, जो नफ़रत के तवे पर हिंसा की रोटी सेंकने के हर मौके... - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 19, 2026

Alleges Distraction from Key Issues

Hitting out at the India-US trade deal, Gandhi said that the BJP is allegedly creating conditions of Hindu-Muslim violence as a distraction from the alleged handover of the country's "defence, energy security, food security, and strategic sovereignty" to America. "They want the country to remain entangled in Hindu-Muslim strife, so that people cannot ask why the Prime Minister is being forced to hand over the country's defence, energy security, food security, and strategic sovereignty to America - and that's why, in broad daylight, riot-like conditions are once again being created in the nation's capital," the post read.

'Appeal for Unity'

He further appealed to the people of Delhi to spread unity, brotherhood and love and not fall for alleged provocation. "An appeal to the residents of Delhi: Do not fall for any provocation - the strength of the country lies in our unity, brotherhood, and love. Connect, connect; unite India," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

Delhi HC Hears Pleas for Security Ahead of Eid

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has listed two matters seeking police security in the Uttam Nagar area ahead of Eid, amid apprehensions of possible violence following recent communal tensions. One Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and another petition have been filed, urging authorities to ensure law and order and prevent any untoward incidents during the festival.

One of the petitioners submitted that a representation had already been made to the Delhi Police seeking preventive measures, but no action had been taken so far. The pleas have raised concerns over alleged threats of violence. Both matters are scheduled to be heard today.

Details of March 4 Incident

According to police officials, the incident occurred on March 4 after a dispute reportedly broke out over a balloon during Holi celebrations, which later escalated into a violent altercation. During the clash, Tarun was allegedly assaulted and later died due to the injuries. (ANI)

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