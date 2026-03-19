3 Key Reasons Randy Orton's Sudden Heel Turn Before Wrestlemania 42 Feels Like A Blunder

Randy Orton's heel turn just weeks before WWE WrestleMania 42 has sparked backlash. Why are fans questioning the timing, storytelling, and crowd reactions? Here are three reasons critics believe it was a mistake.

With WrestleMania 42 only a month away, Randy Orton's heel turn against Cody Rhodes felt rushed. Both men share a deep connection, and their careers align in ways that could have made for a poetic, gradual build. Instead, the sudden shift looked like a last-minute decision, missing the chance for a layered narrative where Rhodes slowly took the spot once held by The Apex Predator.

Fans quickly noticed that Orton's heel turn on SmackDown resembled John Cena's betrayal of Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025. Frame-by-frame comparisons circulated online, showing the low blow, tearing of Rhodes' shirt, and the bloodied aftermath. The similarities sparked criticism, with many accusing WWE of lazy storytelling and recycling old angles rather than creating fresh, original drama.

Cody Rhodes may have captured the Undisputed WWE Championship for the third time by defeating Drew McIntyre, but his win drew mixed reactions. The YouTube clip of his victory received over 100k dislikes in just 72 hours. Meanwhile, Orton was receiving louder cheers than Rhodes before the heel turn, including during their contract signing. Turning him heel at this moment backfired, as fans ended up rallying behind The Apex Predator instead of booing him.