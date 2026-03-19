Latin American Pulse For Thursday, March 19, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Executive Summary The Big Picture: Today's Latin American Pulse leads with a night that reshaped the hemisphere's monetary and security landscape simultaneously. This is part of The Rio Times ' comprehensive coverage of Latin American financial markets and economic developments. Brazil's Copom cut the Selic by 25 basis points to 14.75% - the first reduction since May 2024 - in a unanimous decision that opened the easing cycle but deliberately refused to commit to a path. The BCB raised its 2026 inflation projection from 3.4% to 3.9% and cited "considerably increased" uncertainty from the Middle East conflict. Hours later, the FOMC held at 3.50–3.75%, kept one cut in its dot plot but revealed meaningful internal drift toward fewer reductions. Powell said inflation progress was "not as much as we had hoped" and vowed not to leave the Fed until the DOJ probe into the headquarters renovation is "well and truly over." The Dow fell 768 points. While central bankers were deliberating, the Colombia–Ecuador border was catching fire. President Petro accused Ecuador of bombing Colombian territory, claiming 27 charred bodies were found near the frontier and that a bomb dropped from an aircraft was recovered. He asked Trump to intervene "because we don't want to go to war." Noboa fired back: "Your statements are false." Colombia deployed troops to the border. This is the most serious confrontation between the two countries since the 2008 Angostura crisis and transforms Ecuador's curfew operation from a domestic security story into a potential cross-border military escalation. Argentina formally withdrew from the World Health Organization on March 18, becoming only the second country after the United States to leave. Milei called the WHO a "nefarious organisation" that executed "the greatest experiment in social control in history." The move, effective one year after formal notification, deepens Argentina's alignment with Washington and raises questions about Latin America's multilateral health architecture. Markets digested both central bank decisions cautiously: the Ibovespa slipped 0.43% to 179,639.91; IPC Mexico fell 0.63% to 65,779.23; MERVAL rose 1.16% to 2,693,891.16. Gold retreated 1.00% to $4,770; silver dropped 3.90%; Bitcoin fell 1.15% to $70,439. Regional Mood Super Wednesday delivered exactly what the market feared: confirmation that the easing cycle will be slower and shallower than anyone hoped three weeks ago. The Copom cut, but won't say what comes next. The Fed held, and its members are drifting toward fewer cuts. Powell's line - inflation not easing "as much as we had hoped" - will echo through EM trading floors today. On the ground, the Colombia–Ecuador border is the hemisphere's most dangerous flashpoint. Petro invoking war - even to say he doesn't want one - and asking Trump to mediate between two countries in Washington's own security coalition is a measure of how fast the Ecuador operation has outrun its diplomatic framework. And Argentina's WHO exit is the latest brick in the Milei–Trump institutional demolition project: pull out of multilateral bodies, replace them with bilateral deals, and call it sovereignty. Whether it is sovereignty or isolation depends on what happens the next time a pandemic crosses a border. Risk Snapshot

Country Key Driver Risk Level Colombia / Ecuador Petro: "they are bombing us from Ecuador"; 27 charred bodies; bomb recovered; troops deployed to border; Petro asked Trump to intervene; Noboa denies; worst bilateral crisis since 2008 CRITICAL Brazil Selic cut to 14.75%; open forward guidance; BCB raised IPCA to 3.9%; Lula approval 44% vs 51% disapproval; U.S. may designate PCC/CV as terrorist orgs ELEVATED Global / LatAm FOMC held 3.50–3.75%; dot plot 1 cut but drifting hawkish; Powell stays until probe over; Dow −768; Brent ~$100+; Hormuz closed CRITICAL Argentina Formally exited WHO (Mar 18); budget balance plunged to 1,411M from 3,126M; fuel up 7–8% in March; MERVAL +1.16% ELEVATED Peru April 12 first round; López Aliaga vs Fujimori technical tie; López Chau surging; 36.7% undecided; first Senate since 1992 ELEVATED Bolivia Subnational elections in 3 days; OAS deployed 25 observers; MAS absent; Lula hosted Paz for bilateral agreements Mar 16 ELEVATED

Super Wednesday Verdict: Copom and FOMC Copom cuts Selic 25 bps to 14.75% unanimously but leaves next steps open; FOMC holds, dot plot keeps one cut but internal movement toward fewer; Powell says inflation not easing as hoped and vows to stay; Dow drops 768 points

What Happened



- Copom delivers: Brazil's central bank unanimously cut the Selic to 14.75% - the first reduction since May 2024. The statement cited "considerably increased" uncertainty from the Middle East and deliberately left forward guidance open: future adjustments depend on "new information." The BCB raised its 2026 IPCA projection from 3.4% to 3.9%.

- FOMC holds: The Fed kept rates at 3.50–3.75% (11–1; Miran dissented for a cut). The dot plot median held at one cut for 2026, but Powell revealed the drift: "four or five people went from two cuts to one." The SEP raised 2026 PCE inflation to 2.7% from 2.5%. GDP forecast nudged to 2.4%. - Powell's press conference: Stocks hit session lows when Powell said inflation progress was "not as much as we had hoped." He called it "too soon to know" the war's impact. The Dow closed down 768 points (−1.63%). Powell also declared he will not leave until the DOJ probe is "well and truly over" and would serve as chair "pro tem" if Warsh is not confirmed by May. Sen. Tillis is blocking Warsh's nomination in committee.

Why It Matters

The Copom's refusal to pre-commit is the most important signal for Latin American markets. Every data print between now and the May meeting becomes a trigger for rate expectations to move. The BCB opened the door - but not the corridor.

The FOMC's dot plot median didn't change, but the distribution shifted hawkish. U.S. rates stay higher for longer, the dollar stays firm, and the carry-trade arithmetic that supports EM currencies depends on whether domestic central banks can keep cutting without triggering capital outflows. Powell's refusal to leave adds institutional uncertainty on top of rate uncertainty.

Key Watch

Copom minutes (late March) for tone on pace. USD/BRL today. DI curve repricing. Whether May is 25 bps, 50 bps, or a pause. Fed funds futures: one cut vs zero for 2026. Warsh confirmation timeline. Tillis blocking in Senate Banking Committee.

RISK: CRITICAL

Colombia–Ecuador: "We Don't Want to Go to War" Petro accuses Ecuador of bombing Colombian territory; 27 charred bodies found near the border; bomb dropped from aircraft recovered; Colombia deploys troops; Noboa denies; Petro asks Trump to intervene - the most serious bilateral confrontation since the 2008 Angostura crisis

What Happened



- Petro's accusation: During a televised cabinet meeting on Monday, President Petro said Ecuador was bombing Colombian territory. He claimed a bomb "dropped from an aircraft" was found near the border and that "27 charred bodies" had been discovered. "They are bombing us from Ecuador, and it is not the armed groups," he said. Petro asked Trump to intervene: "I asked him to call the president of Ecuador because we don't want to go to war."

- Noboa fires back: Ecuador's president categorically rejected the accusations on Tuesday. "President Petro, your statements are false. We are acting in our territory, not yours," Noboa wrote on X. He said Ecuador is "bombing the hideouts used by these groups, who are mainly Colombians whom their own government allowed to infiltrate." Ecuador's Foreign Minister Sommerfeld also rejected the claims.

- Military response: Colombia's Defence Minister Pedro Sánchez announced that troops have been deployed to the border to investigate and carry out a controlled destruction of the alleged Ecuadorian bomb. The confrontation comes weeks after U.S.–Ecuador joint forces bombed a Comandos de la Frontera camp near the border. The International Crisis Group said "it's very unclear if this came from Ecuador, what happened, who exactly was hit." - Escalation context: The accusation sits atop months of bilateral deterioration. Ecuador imposed 50% tariffs on Colombian imports. Colombia retaliated by suspending electricity exports. Both countries accuse each other of failing to control cross-border drug trafficking. Petro was excluded from the Shield of the Americas summit; Ecuador is Washington's closest security partner in the region.

Why It Matters

This is the most serious Colombia–Ecuador confrontation since the 2008 Angostura crisis, when Colombian forces bombed a FARC camp inside Ecuadorian territory - an incident that severed diplomatic relations for two years. The parallels are uncomfortable: airstrikes near a porous border, dead bodies, mutual accusations, and the involvement of Colombian armed groups operating on both sides of the frontier.

The structural problem is that Washington's security coalition requires both countries to fight the same cartels - but they are now fighting each other over who is responsible for the cartels' existence. Petro asking Trump to mediate between two members of the same hemisphere is an admission that no other diplomatic channel exists. The Ecuador–Colombia trade war (50% tariffs, suspended electricity) now has a military dimension. If the 27 bodies are confirmed and the bomb is traced to Ecuadorian operations, this crisis escalates from rhetoric to international law.

Key Watch

Forensic identification of the 27 bodies. Origin of the recovered bomb. Petro's promised audio recording from Ecuador. Whether Trump responds to the mediation request. Colombian troop deployment details. Ecuador operational reporting from the curfew zones. OAS or UN involvement. Whether either country recalls its ambassador.

RISK: CRITICAL

Argentina Exits the WHO Argentina becomes the second country after the United States to formally withdraw from the World Health Organization; Milei calls it a "nefarious organisation"; withdrawal effective March 18 after one-year notice period

What Happened



- Withdrawal takes effect: Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno confirmed on Tuesday that Argentina's withdrawal from the WHO became effective on March 18 - one year after formal notification was submitted to the UN Secretary-General. The withdrawal follows the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties. Argentina is now only the second country to exit the WHO, after the United States left in January 2026.

- Milei's framing: President Milei has called the WHO a "nefarious organisation" and "the executive arm of what has become the greatest experiment in social control in history" - referring to pandemic-era measures. The government argued the withdrawal gives Argentina "greater flexibility" in health policy and does not affect service quality. Quirno said Argentina will pursue bilateral and regional health cooperation instead. - Alignment pattern: The move deepens Argentina's alignment with the Trump administration across international institutions. The U.S. withdrew from the WHO in January citing similar grievances. Trump and Milei have coordinated positions on Venezuela, the Shield of the Americas, and now global health governance. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus previously warned that withdrawals "weaken global cooperation."

Why It Matters

Argentina's exit is less about the WHO's $40 million annual budget contribution than about the architecture of Latin American multilateralism. If the hemisphere's largest economies begin selectively withdrawing from UN agencies, the capacity for coordinated pandemic response, disease surveillance, and vaccination logistics degrades.

The timing is notable: Argentina leaves the WHO while its northern neighbours face an energy-driven humanitarian crisis in Cuba and a security emergency in Ecuador. The Milei–Trump institutional demolition project - withdraw from multilateral bodies, replace with bilateral deals, call it sovereignty - is now producing structural facts. Whether any other Latin American country follows will define the region's institutional resilience for the next decade.

Key Watch

Whether other Latin American countries follow. Impact on regional disease surveillance and vaccination coordination. Argentina's bilateral health cooperation agreements. Whether the WHO exit emboldens further institutional withdrawals (UNHRC, ILO, etc.). Congressional reaction in Buenos Aires.

RISK: ELEVATED

Brazil Post-Copom digestion day. Selic now 14.75%. The BCB's open forward guidance means the May meeting is a live event - 25 bps, 50 bps, or pause are all on the table depending on oil and inflation data. Copom minutes due late March. Lula's approval fell to 44% against 51% disapproval - the worst gap since July 2025. Flávio Bolsonaro is now tied at 41–41 in a runoff simulation. Lula banned Trump envoy Darren Beattie from entering Brazil after the Supreme Court reversed permission for him to visit the imprisoned Jair Bolsonaro. The U.S. may designate PCC and Comando Vermelho as terrorist organisations - Lula's government held emergency meetings to prevent it. Lula signed the Digital Statute for children's online safety on March 18. Ibovespa closed at 179,639.91 (−0.43%). Mexico Public Security Minister Harfuch met DEA administrator Terrance Cole in Washington on March 16 - the highest-level U.S.–Mexico security meeting since El Mencho's killing in February. CJNG fragmentation continues. ACLED confirmed security-force clashes rose 26% in 2025. USMCA review consultations concluded this week. Autodefensa mobilisations across Guerrero echo the 2013 Michoacán pattern. Mexico was excluded from the Shield of the Americas summit. IPC closed at 65,779.23 (−0.63%) on FOMC hawkish spillover. Peru The April 12 first round approaches with a virtual tie: López Aliaga at 11.4% and Keiko Fujimori at 10.9%. Left-wing López Chau surging to 6.5%. IEP poll shows both frontrunners losing ground. With 36.7% undecided, the race remains wide open. Peru elects its first Senate since 1992. Nine presidents in ten years; extortion is the defining daily-life issue. Venezuela Maduro's trial is scheduled for March 26 in Manhattan on drug trafficking charges. Political prisoner releases continue but the pace has slowed. A Washington Post editorial warned the democratic transition is "almost invisible" nearly three months after Maduro's capture. Acting President Rodríguez has pushed oil-sector reforms but governance remains fragile. Argentina Beyond the WHO exit, Argentina's March budget balance plunged to 1,411 million from 3,126 million - raising questions about fiscal consolidation under Milei's reforms. Fuel prices have risen 7–8% in March, risking a return to 3% monthly inflation. MERVAL rose 1.16% to 2,693,891.16 - second straight gain on bargain-hunting. But country risk is edging back toward 600 points amid global volatility. Bolivia Three days until Saturday's subnational elections. The OAS deployed a 25-person observation mission across all nine departments. The MAS has not fielded a single candidate in any departmental capital. Lula hosted President Paz in Brasília on March 16, signing bilateral cooperation agreements on security and energy - an important signal of regional alignment as the hemisphere's rightward shift accelerates. VP Lara's TikTok revolt against his own president continues.

Index Close Change Context Ibovespa 179,639.91 −0.43% Post-Copom giveback; 25 bps delivered but open guidance disappointed bulls MERVAL 2,693,891.16 +1.16% Second straight gain; WHO exit priced in; country risk creeping toward 600 IPC (Mexico) 65,779.23 −0.63% FOMC hawkish spillover; USMCA uncertainty; Harfuch–DEA meeting weighs COLCAP 2,178.92 −0.25% Petro war rhetoric; Ecuador border crisis; Valencia–Oviedo consolidation IPSA (Chile) 10,619.69 −0.01% Flat; Kast's second week; Border Shield underway; austerity vs oil Brent Crude ~US$100–104 elevated Hormuz closed; Kharg struck; IEA reserve release insufficient; tanker coalition forming Gold US$4,770.22 −1.00% Pullback after war premium; Powell hawkish tone; silver −3.90% to $72.43 Bitcoin US$70,439 −1.15% Post-FOMC sell pattern continues; 7 of 8 meetings in 2025 saw drops Selic 14.75% −25 bps First cut since May 2024; unanimous; open guidance; BCB raised IPCA to 3.9%

Regional SnapshotMarkets at a Glance

Ibovespa, MERVAL, IPC Mexico, COLCAP, and IPSA reflect Wednesday, March 18, 2026 closing prices from TradingView Tier 0 charts provided by editor. Gold, silver, and Bitcoin from TradingView Tier 0 charts (Wednesday close). Oil from CNBC and Reuters. Copom data from BCB official statement. FOMC from Federal Reserve statement, CNBC, Bloomberg, Reuters.

Date Event Country Mar 22 Subnational elections - 9 governors, 335 mayors, 2,000+ councillors; MAS absent; OAS observing Bolivia Mar 15–30 Military curfew + 75,000-troop offensive; Colombia border crisis escalating Ecuador Mar 26 Nicolás Maduro trial begins - federal court, Manhattan; drug trafficking charges Venezuela ~Late Mar Copom minutes release - tone on easing pace critical for May decision Brazil Apr 12 General election - president, first Senate since 1992, Chamber of Deputies Peru May 31 Presidential election first round Colombia

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