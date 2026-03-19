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PRE ANNOUNCEMENT OF CERTIFICATE AUCTION TENDER


2026-03-19 04:46:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRE ANNOUNCEMENT OF CERTIFICATE AUCTION TENDER

MONETARY POLICY MEETING 2026-03-18

AUCTION PERIODS COMMENCING: 2026-03-25: FIXED RATE 1.75 %

(VALID UNTIL NEXT MONETARY POLICY MEETING)

DEPOSIT RATE 1.65 %

LENDING RATE 1.85 %



MENAFN19032026004107003653ID1110882073



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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