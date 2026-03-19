QR Code-Enabled Measures Ensure Verified Catering Services For Rail Passengers: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) QR code-enabled identity cards and digitally traceable food packets in Indian Railways have helped eliminate unauthorised vending and ensure verified onboard catering services for rail passengers, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

To establish identity of the authorised vendors in trains, issuance of QR code enabled Identity Cards in the name of individual vendors/helpers/staff deployed for managing onboard catering services has been made mandatory, said Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

“This QR code is linked to establish authenticity of the staff by displaying the Vendor's name, Aadhaar No., Medical Fitness, Police verification details, etc. Other measures taken to curb unauthorised vending include QR code on food packets which displays name of kitchen and date of manufacturing, etc,” the minister informed.

Among the measures taken to improve quality, hygiene, and food safety are the supply of meals from designated base kitchens; commissioning of modern base kitchens at identified locations; installation of CCTV cameras in base kitchens for better monitoring of food preparation; shortlisting and use of popular and branded raw materials, like cooking oil, atta, rice, pulses, masala items, paneer, dairy products etc. for food production; and deployment of Food Safety Supervisors at base kitchens to monitor food safety and hygienic practices, among others.

In order to ensure compliance with Food Safety Norms, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) certification from designated Food Safety Officers of each catering unit has been made mandatory.

Moreover, regular food sampling as part of the inspection and monitoring mechanism ensures quality of food on trains. Third party audit is done to examine hygiene and quality of food in pantry cars and base kitchens and customer satisfaction survey is also conducted, said the minister.

Regular training is also being conducted by IRCTC to enhance the skills of catering staff, focusing on customer service areas.