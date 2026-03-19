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Civil Defense Contains All Fires At Ras Laffan Industrial Area Says Ministry Of Interior
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior announced that the Civil Defense had fully contained all fires in the Ras Laffan Industrial Area without any injuries being recorded, with cooling and security operations continuing at the sites ministry added that the explosives unit of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) was carrying out its duties in handling any hazardous materials.
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