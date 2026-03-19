Apple May Extend Promotion To Budget Iphones Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Apple is weighing the introduction of its high-refresh-rate ProMotion display technology to a future entry-level iPhone, with industry leaks pointing to a potential debut around 2028 in what is tentatively described as the iPhone 19e. The move, if confirmed, would mark a notable shift in the company's long-standing strategy of reserving advanced display features for its premium Pro models.

Details emerging from supply chain analysts and display industry trackers suggest Apple is evaluating the feasibility of integrating 120Hz adaptive refresh rate panels into its lower-cost lineup. ProMotion, first introduced with higher-end devices, dynamically adjusts screen refresh rates to deliver smoother scrolling and improved responsiveness while maintaining power efficiency. Its expansion to a budget-tier device would narrow the performance gap between Apple's standard and Pro offerings.

The rumoured timeline aligns with broader trends in Apple's product segmentation, where features historically exclusive to flagship models gradually filter down to more affordable variants. Industry observers note that technologies such as OLED displays, once confined to premium models, eventually became standard across the iPhone range. ProMotion appears to be following a similar trajectory, although the company has moved cautiously to protect differentiation at the top end.

Display manufacturing constraints have been a key factor shaping this rollout. High-refresh-rate panels, particularly those capable of variable refresh rates down to 1Hz for energy savings, require advanced LTPO technology. Suppliers in South Korea and China have been expanding LTPO production capacity, potentially lowering costs over time and enabling wider adoption. Analysts tracking the sector indicate that by the latter part of the decade, economies of scale could make such panels viable for mid-tier devices without significantly impacting margins.

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For Apple, the strategic calculus extends beyond hardware costs. The introduction of ProMotion to a budget model would enhance the user experience in areas such as gaming, video playback, and everyday navigation, bringing it closer to competitors that already offer high-refresh-rate displays across multiple price segments. Android manufacturers, particularly in China, have accelerated the adoption of 90Hz and 120Hz screens even in lower-cost devices, creating pressure on Apple to keep pace in perceived value.

At the same time, maintaining a clear distinction between product tiers remains central to Apple's pricing strategy. The company has historically used display technology, camera capabilities, and materials to justify premium pricing. Extending ProMotion to a budget line raises questions about how Apple would preserve differentiation. Industry insiders suggest that while refresh rate parity could be achieved, other elements such as brightness levels, colour accuracy, or advanced display features might remain exclusive to Pro models.

Another dimension involves battery efficiency. ProMotion's adaptive refresh rates are designed to balance performance with energy consumption, but implementing this in a cost-sensitive device requires careful optimisation. Engineers would need to ensure that the inclusion of a 120Hz panel does not compromise battery life, a critical factor for mainstream users. Advances in chip efficiency and display controllers over the coming years are expected to address these concerns.

The rumour also reflects a broader evolution in Apple's product naming and segmentation. The“e” suffix, previously associated with more affordable or entry-level variants, signals an effort to expand the iPhone lineup to cater to diverse price points without diluting brand identity. By the time a device such as the iPhone 19e arrives, Apple's portfolio could encompass a wider range of models differentiated by performance, features, and price.

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Market analysts view the potential move as part of a longer-term effort to sustain growth in a maturing smartphone market. With global smartphone shipments stabilising, incremental hardware improvements have become a key driver of upgrades. Features that enhance day-to-day usability, such as smoother displays, can influence purchasing decisions even in lower price brackets.

Consumer expectations are also shifting. As high-refresh-rate displays become commonplace across devices, their absence in certain models is increasingly noticeable. Bringing ProMotion to a broader audience would align Apple with prevailing industry standards while reinforcing its reputation for delivering a consistent user experience across its ecosystem.

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