Oil Surge Rattles Asian Markets As Stocks Slide Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Asian equities fell sharply while oil prices surged beyond $111 a barrel, intensifying concerns over inflationary pressures and slowing global growth as Wall Street extended its decline.

Trading across major Asian markets reflected a cautious tone, with benchmark indices in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai posting losses amid persistent volatility in energy markets. Investors reacted to the sustained rise in crude prices, which has added to worries about input costs, supply disruptions and the potential for central banks to maintain tighter monetary policies for longer than anticipated.

Brent crude climbed above $111 a barrel, driven by a combination of constrained supply and geopolitical tensions affecting key energy-producing regions. Analysts noted that limited spare capacity among major producers and continued uncertainty around output from certain exporting nations have kept oil markets tight. West Texas Intermediate also traded at elevated levels, reinforcing concerns that energy inflation could remain entrenched.

The sharp move in oil has had a ripple effect across equities, particularly in Asia where many economies are heavily dependent on imported energy. Airlines, manufacturing firms and transport companies bore the brunt of selling pressure as investors reassessed earnings prospects under a higher-cost environment. Export-oriented sectors, which typically benefit from stable input prices, faced additional headwinds.

Market sentiment was further dampened by declines on Wall Street, where major indices closed lower amid renewed concerns about inflation and interest rates. Technology stocks, which are sensitive to borrowing costs, continued to underperform, dragging broader markets down. The negative momentum from the United States spilled over into Asian trading hours, reinforcing risk aversion among investors.

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Currency markets reflected the shift towards caution, with the US dollar strengthening against several Asian currencies. A stronger dollar typically tightens financial conditions globally, particularly for emerging markets with significant dollar-denominated debt. Economists warned that sustained currency pressure could complicate policy decisions for central banks across the region, which are already balancing growth concerns against inflation risks.

Energy producers were among the few bright spots in Asian trading, with shares in oil and gas companies posting gains as higher crude prices improved revenue outlooks. However, the broader market impact remained negative, as rising energy costs tend to weigh on consumption and corporate margins.

Central banks are facing a complex policy environment shaped by persistent inflation and uneven economic recovery. While some policymakers have signalled a willingness to pause rate hikes if growth weakens, elevated oil prices could limit that flexibility. Higher fuel costs feed directly into headline inflation and indirectly affect food prices and transportation costs, raising the risk of prolonged price pressures.

Economic data from several Asian economies has shown mixed signals, with manufacturing activity slowing in some regions while services sectors demonstrate resilience. Analysts suggest that the trajectory of energy prices will play a crucial role in determining whether growth can stabilise or faces further downside risks.

Geopolitical factors continue to influence oil markets, with supply disruptions and production decisions by major exporters remaining key variables. Traders are also monitoring inventory levels and demand trends, particularly in large consuming nations, to gauge the sustainability of current price levels.

Investor positioning indicates a shift towards defensive assets, including commodities and safe-haven currencies, as uncertainty persists. Portfolio managers are increasingly cautious about exposure to sectors vulnerable to cost pressures, while seeking opportunities in areas that can benefit from elevated commodity prices.

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