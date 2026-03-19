MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Hitachi is recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies(R) for a second consecutive year

TOKYO, Mar 19, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501,“Hitachi”) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This award recognizes companies that demonstrate excellence in business ethics through an evaluation of over 240 proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance, governance, a culture of ethics, environmental and social impact, and initiatives that support a value chain.

This year, only 138 companies were recognized, spanning 17 countries and 40 industries. This is the second consecutive time Hitachi has received this prestigious recognition, and it is one of only 3 companies headquartered in Japan to receive the award in 2026.

Hitachi considers business ethics and compliance to be the foundation which supports global business. This achievement reflects our continuous efforts to strengthen ethical leadership, enhance the One Hitachi Compliance Program, and foster a corporate culture built on integrity. It underscores Hitachi's long-term commitment to, and position as a global leader in promoting transparent, responsible, and ethical business practices worldwide.

Toshiaki Tokunaga, President & CEO of Hitachi, Ltd. said:

It is a great honor to be recognized for the second consecutive year. Under our management plan“Inspire 2027,” Hitachi aims to achieve sustainable growth through“True One Hitachi,” and contribute to the realization of a harmonized society. At the foundation of all this lies the founding spirit of“Makoto (Sincerity),” handed down since our founding. Even in times of rapid change, we will continue to conduct business the right way, maintain the trust of our stakeholders, and contribute to society by creating value that is unique to Hitachi.

Erica Salmon Byrne, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair of Ethisphere said:

Congratulations to Hitachi for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®. As we mark the 20th class of honorees, this group continues to raise the bar for business integrity by embedding ethics into everyday decision-making and long-term strategy. Companies with strong ethics, compliance, and governance programs are built for better longterm performance.

About World's Most Ethical Companies®

For more information on World's Most Ethical Companies®, please visit the company's website at .

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies® website, at /honorees.

*“World's Most Ethical Companies” and“Ethisphere” names and marks are registered trademarks of Ethisphere LLC.

About Hitachi's Efforts on Business Ethics and Compliance

For more information on Hitachi's Efforts on Business Ethics and Compliance, please refer to our Sustainability Report at .

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at

Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Sectors: Enterprise IT