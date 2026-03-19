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MOI Calls For Verifying Information, Avoid Sharing AI-Generated Videos
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior urged the public to verify information and avoid the circulation or publishing of any false AI-generated videos, or news from unreliable sources via social media platforms using artificial intelligence techniques, or unreliable news via social media. The Ministry stressed that such actions could threaten public safety and cause panic in the community Ministry, in a statement on X, said that the spread of false rumors or misleading content constitutes a legal violation that warrants accountability, calling on the public to rely only on official sources for information and to use social media responsibly to advance security and stability.
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