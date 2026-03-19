Trump Threatens To Destroy Iran's Largest Gas Field

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Doha, Qatar: US President Donald Trump threatened to "massively blow up" a vast Iranian gas field unless Tehran stops striking Qatari energy facilities, which sustained extensive damage Thursday.

Crude oil prices surged five percent as the latest strikes fed fears that the nearly three-week-old Middle East war could inflict lasting damage on global energy supplies.

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Tehran has carried out a series of attacks on Gulf energy sites, including on Qatar's huge Ras Laffan LNG facility, in retaliation for an Israeli strike on Iran's South Pars gas field -- part of the world's largest natural gas reservoir.

Trump called in a social media post for strikes on both Iranian and Qatari energy sites to halt.

Washington "knew nothing" of Israel's earlier attack on Iran's South Pars gas field, he said, vowing that "NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL" on the site if Tehran stops attacking Qatar.

But if Iran did not comply, the United States would "massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field", Trump warned.