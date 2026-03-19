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US Authorities Probe Nonprofits Over Possible Domestic Terrorism Links
(MENAFN) The FBI and the IRS are reportedly leading an investigation into American nonprofit organizations suspected of connections to domestic terrorism, according to reports.
In December, Attorney General Pam Bondi directed law enforcement agencies and federal prosecutors to prioritize examining and prosecuting organizations and individuals linked to the anti-fascist antifa movement or other groups considered "extremist."
"These domestic terrorists use violence or the threat of violence to advance political and social agendas, including opposition to law and immigration enforcement; extreme views in favor of mass migration and open borders; adherence to radical gender ideology, anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, or anti-Christianity," Bondi stated in a December 4 memo.
The initiative also aims to explore potential "tax crimes" in which extremist organizations are "suspected of defrauding the Internal Revenue Service," reports indicate.
The Department of Justice emphasized in a statement that it remains "fully committed to preserving the rule of law, protecting law enforcement from coordinated attacks, ensuring everyone has the freedom to speak in the public square, participate freely in the electoral process, and practice their faith without fear of violence or harm, and bringing to justice the full range of criminal actors engaged in criminal conduct matching Congress's definition of domestic terrorism."
A government official confirmed the plan for the FBI and IRS to collaborate on examining nonprofit funding streams potentially linked to domestic terrorism or political violence. While specific organizations have not yet been named, Bondi's memo instructed all federal law enforcement agencies to review their records for intelligence related to antifa groups.
In December, Attorney General Pam Bondi directed law enforcement agencies and federal prosecutors to prioritize examining and prosecuting organizations and individuals linked to the anti-fascist antifa movement or other groups considered "extremist."
"These domestic terrorists use violence or the threat of violence to advance political and social agendas, including opposition to law and immigration enforcement; extreme views in favor of mass migration and open borders; adherence to radical gender ideology, anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, or anti-Christianity," Bondi stated in a December 4 memo.
The initiative also aims to explore potential "tax crimes" in which extremist organizations are "suspected of defrauding the Internal Revenue Service," reports indicate.
The Department of Justice emphasized in a statement that it remains "fully committed to preserving the rule of law, protecting law enforcement from coordinated attacks, ensuring everyone has the freedom to speak in the public square, participate freely in the electoral process, and practice their faith without fear of violence or harm, and bringing to justice the full range of criminal actors engaged in criminal conduct matching Congress's definition of domestic terrorism."
A government official confirmed the plan for the FBI and IRS to collaborate on examining nonprofit funding streams potentially linked to domestic terrorism or political violence. While specific organizations have not yet been named, Bondi's memo instructed all federal law enforcement agencies to review their records for intelligence related to antifa groups.
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