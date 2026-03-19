“Paid Leave Mandatory On Poll Day,” EC Tells Private Companies In Tamil Nadu

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 19 (IANS) In a move aimed at ensuring maximum voter participation in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Election Commission on Thursday directed all private establishments, including companies and factories, to grant paid leave to employees on polling day.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held on April 23, with the counting of votes set for May 4. As part of preparations to facilitate smooth and inclusive polling, the Commission has made it clear that employees working in the private sector must be given a paid holiday on the day of voting.

The directive applies to all eligible voters employed in private organisations, irrespective of the nature of their work.

According to officials, the order has been issued to ensure that voters are able to exercise their democratic rights freely, without any constraints related to employment or work commitments.

The Commission emphasized that no voter should be denied the opportunity to cast their vote due to professional obligations or fear of wage loss. The directive also underlines that granting paid leave is not optional but mandatory under election laws.

Employers have been instructed to make necessary arrangements in advance so that business operations do not hinder employees from participating in the electoral process.

The Election Commission has also warned that any violation of this order will invite strict action. The Labour Department has been tasked with monitoring compliance and initiating legal proceedings against organisations that fail to adhere to the guidelines. Officials indicated that complaints from employees regarding denial of leave would be taken seriously and investigated promptly.

The move is expected to particularly benefit workers in sectors where attendance is typically mandatory, including manufacturing units, service industries, and daily wage-based employment structures. By ensuring paid leave, authorities hope to remove a major barrier that has historically affected voter turnout among working populations.

In addition to Tamil Nadu, similar provisions have been announced in other states going to the polls. Paid leave has been declared on polling days in Kerala, Puducherry, and West Bengal as well, reinforcing the Commission's broader commitment to safeguarding electoral participation across regions.

The Election Commission reiterated that voting is a fundamental democratic right and urged all eligible citizens to participate actively in the electoral process.