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Democrats Walk Out of Private Briefing
(MENAFN) Democratic legislators departed a private briefing on Wednesday involving Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, expressing frustration over how the Justice Department has managed files connected to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking case.
Representative Robert Garcia explained that he persistently questioned Bondi about whether she would agree to comply with a subpoena mandating her public, sworn testimony on the record. According to Garcia, she declined to provide that commitment on every occasion. "This has been completely set up in a way that's been irresponsible," he stated, further characterizing the session as "some kind of fake hearing."
Representative Yassamin Ansari criticized the structure of the meeting, noting that its closed setting, lack of documentation, and absence of sworn testimony made it unlike a proper congressional proceeding. She added that lawmakers were limited to just three minutes each to pose questions, and neither official delivered introductory remarks.
"They just looked even more guilty of a cover-up in the way they were acting," Ansari remarked, pointing specifically to Bondi’s unwillingness to confirm she would participate in a formal hearing.
The situation escalated when House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer reportedly directed an offensive comment at a Democratic colleague after she inquired whether he would uphold the subpoena directed at Bondi. Following this exchange, Democrats declared they had "had it" and exited the briefing.
Representative Robert Garcia explained that he persistently questioned Bondi about whether she would agree to comply with a subpoena mandating her public, sworn testimony on the record. According to Garcia, she declined to provide that commitment on every occasion. "This has been completely set up in a way that's been irresponsible," he stated, further characterizing the session as "some kind of fake hearing."
Representative Yassamin Ansari criticized the structure of the meeting, noting that its closed setting, lack of documentation, and absence of sworn testimony made it unlike a proper congressional proceeding. She added that lawmakers were limited to just three minutes each to pose questions, and neither official delivered introductory remarks.
"They just looked even more guilty of a cover-up in the way they were acting," Ansari remarked, pointing specifically to Bondi’s unwillingness to confirm she would participate in a formal hearing.
The situation escalated when House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer reportedly directed an offensive comment at a Democratic colleague after she inquired whether he would uphold the subpoena directed at Bondi. Following this exchange, Democrats declared they had "had it" and exited the briefing.
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