Implementation Of Mandate For Danske Bank To Acquire Shares From Major Shareholders (Block Trade)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As announced in company announcement no. 2/2026, Gabriel Holding A/S has entered into an agreement with Danske Bank A/S that the bank, as lead manager, will be responsible for all trades under the share buy-back programme within the published framework. The share buy-back programme runs until 16 March 2027.

As also announced in Company Announcement No. 2/2026, Gabriel Holding A/S simultaneously granted Danske Bank A/S a discretionary mandate to explore and potentially acquire shares from major shareholders (block trades) during the term of the share buy-back programme. This mandate has been implemented with the following framework for Danske Bank A/S' acquisitions:



Danske Bank A/S may purchase one or more blocks of a minimum of 2,500 shares at a price that does not exceed 5% of the last registered trading price, and Danske Bank A/S' purchases via block trades may not exceed 50% of the total published limit for Gabriel Holding A/S' share buy-back programme of 94,500 shares.

Gabriel Holding A/S may at any time suspend or terminate the share buy-back programme and Danske Bank A/S' discretionary mandate to execute block trades in connection therewith. This will be announced in a company announcement.

Gabriel Holding A/S will publish a company announcement every first of the month with a status of the buy-back programme in the form of the number of shares repurchased.

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment

Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 3_Implementation of mandate for Danske Bank