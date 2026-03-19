President Murmu Visits Ayodhya Ram Temple, Performs 'Ram Yantra' Sthapana

President of India Droupadi Murmu arrived at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Thursday to offer prayers and seek blessings, accompanied by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The President also performs the 'Ram Yantra' Sthapana in the temple complex along with the aarti before the idol of Ram.

Grand Preparations for Presidential Visit

Special religious ceremonies have been organised at the Ram Temple, with a large number of devotees and saints expected to participate. Many workers who have worked, vendors and artisans are invited. The program is scheduled to run from 11 am to 2 pm.

For this occasion, the entire city is decorated. Large banners and posters have been put up along main thoroughfares, intersections, and the routes leading to the Ram Temple, prominently featuring images of the President, Narendra Modi, and Yogi Adityanath. The streets have been adorned with saffron flags and decorative pennants, creating a religious and festive atmosphere throughout the city.

The administration has also made special arrangements regarding security, sanitation, and traffic management.

Temple Officials on the Significance of the Visit

Anil Mishra, trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, on the visit said, "Around six thousand people have been invited from all over Uttar Pradesh. Many workers who have worked in association with the Ram Mandir, vendors and artisans have all been invited. The program is scheduled to run from 11 am to 2 pm. She will install the Shri Ram Yantra. Then she will perform aarti."

Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, also expressed his views. He said, "The President will visit and install the 'Ram Yantra'. After this, there will be a stage program, and she will also visit the seven temples that have been built. This moment is important for us because the complete construction and installation of the Ram Lalla temple are being completed today. It will be completely open not only to the entire Indian public but also to the devotees of Lord Ram from all over the country and abroad." (ANI)

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