Barcelona Vs Newcastle Highlights: Raphinha's Brace in 7-Goal Storm at Camp Nou FC Barcelona delivered a jaw-dropping performance, thrashing Newcastle United 7-2 in a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash. From Raphinha's brilliance to Robert Lewandowski's clinical finish, this match had everything-goals, drama, and total domination at Camp Nou! Match Timeline: 0:00 - Camp Nou Atmosphere & Kickoff 0:32 - Raphinha Opening Goal (1-0) 1:21 - Robert Lewandowski Clinical Finish (2-0) 1:45 - Raphinha Second Goal (4-1) 2:29 - The 7-Goal Destruction Recap

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