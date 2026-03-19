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Swiss Military Nabs Compass Communications For Comms Mandate In India
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW DELHI - Global lifestyle brand Swiss Military has appointed Compass Communications as its strategic communications partner in India.
The collaboration comes as Swiss Military sharpens its focus on the rapidly evolving luggage and travel accessories industry, aiming to solidify its leadership in the premium lifestyle segment.
As the Indian travel market continues to witness a surge in both domestic and international transit, Swiss Military is dedicated to identifying evolving consumer preferences and curate product ranges that are purposeful, well-crafted, and aligned with the lifestyle needs of modern travellers.
By strategically streamlining its portfolio, Swiss Military is now doubling down on its flagship categories-luggage, bags, and travel accessories-to provide high-quality, durable solutions for the conscious consumer.
“At Swiss Military, our focus has always been on delivering products that blend functionality with premium aesthetics. As we witness a significant shift in how Indians' travel, we have strategically streamlined our portfolio to focus more intensely on the luggage and travel accessories industry," said Anuj Sawhney, managing director, Swiss Military. "We are excited to partner with Compass Communications to amplify this narrative. Their strategic insights and understanding of the premium consumer space will be instrumental as we showcase our product ranges to a wider audience.”
“Swiss Military is a brand synonymous with quality and legacy. In a market where travel gear is increasingly becoming a lifestyle statement, the brand's focus on precision and utility stands out. We are excited to manage the communications mandate for Swiss Military and look forward to building a strong presence for their streamlined travel portfolio in India," added Rafi Q Khan, co-founder at Compass Communications.
The agency brings deep expertise in the consumer goods and home essentials space, with its leadership having worked with prestigious brands such as Usha, Versuni's Philips Home Appliances, and Preethi in the past. The agency itself currently works with clients across Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Kolkata and Chennai.
The collaboration comes as Swiss Military sharpens its focus on the rapidly evolving luggage and travel accessories industry, aiming to solidify its leadership in the premium lifestyle segment.
As the Indian travel market continues to witness a surge in both domestic and international transit, Swiss Military is dedicated to identifying evolving consumer preferences and curate product ranges that are purposeful, well-crafted, and aligned with the lifestyle needs of modern travellers.
By strategically streamlining its portfolio, Swiss Military is now doubling down on its flagship categories-luggage, bags, and travel accessories-to provide high-quality, durable solutions for the conscious consumer.
“At Swiss Military, our focus has always been on delivering products that blend functionality with premium aesthetics. As we witness a significant shift in how Indians' travel, we have strategically streamlined our portfolio to focus more intensely on the luggage and travel accessories industry," said Anuj Sawhney, managing director, Swiss Military. "We are excited to partner with Compass Communications to amplify this narrative. Their strategic insights and understanding of the premium consumer space will be instrumental as we showcase our product ranges to a wider audience.”
“Swiss Military is a brand synonymous with quality and legacy. In a market where travel gear is increasingly becoming a lifestyle statement, the brand's focus on precision and utility stands out. We are excited to manage the communications mandate for Swiss Military and look forward to building a strong presence for their streamlined travel portfolio in India," added Rafi Q Khan, co-founder at Compass Communications.
The agency brings deep expertise in the consumer goods and home essentials space, with its leadership having worked with prestigious brands such as Usha, Versuni's Philips Home Appliances, and Preethi in the past. The agency itself currently works with clients across Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Kolkata and Chennai.
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