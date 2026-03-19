FM Holds High-Level Talks With Saudi, Turkish Counterparts On Regional Security

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 19 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi held extensive talks early Thursday with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of a consultative ministerial meeting held in Riyadh, which brought together foreign ministers from a number of Arab and Islamic countries.During the meeting, the two ministers discussed the latest regional developments, including ongoing Iranian attacks on countries in the region, and underscored the importance of sustained bilateral coordination on this issue. They also reviewed efforts aimed at de-escalation and promoting security and peace in the region.In addition, Safadi participated in a trilateral meeting alongside his Saudi counterpart and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The meeting focused on recent regional developments and emphasized the need for continued coordination and consultation among the three countries.