MECC Confirms Radiation Levels In Qatar Fall Within Natural, Safe Thresholds

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) has confirmed that the radiation levels in the air and in the territorial waters of the State of Qatar fall within natural and safe thresholds. It added that all recorded readings don't indicate the existence of any signs of concern.

Posting on its official X page, the Ministry highlighted that it is closely monitoring regional developments through national around‐the‐clock radiological monitoring systems.

In addition, the Ministry asserted its full readiness to handle any potential developments, in constant coordination with the authoritative agencies in the nation, calling on the public to obtain information from its approved official sources.