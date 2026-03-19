Enefit To Increase Its Battery Storage Capacity
Enefit is investing a total of EUR 30.3 million in the projects, which will result in three new storage systems to be completed in the first half of next year: a 16 MW system next to the Kelme I wind farm, an 18 MW system next to Kelme II, and a 12 MW system next to the Šilalė II wind farm. The use of existing energy infrastructure and grid connections at the wind farms allows the company to implement the new storage solutions more efficiently.
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