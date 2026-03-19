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Democrats Storm Out Over DOJ’s Handling of Epstein Sex Trafficking Files
(MENAFN) Democratic members of Congress exited a closed-door briefing on Wednesday with Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, protesting the Justice Department’s handling of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.
Representative Robert Garcia said he repeatedly asked Bondi if she would agree to comply with a subpoena requiring her to testify publicly under oath, and that she refused each time.
“This has been completely set up in a way that's been irresponsible,” Garcia added, calling the session "some kind of fake hearing."
Representative Yassamin Ansari criticized the briefing’s format—closed-door, unrecorded, and without an oath—saying it “bore no resemblance to a legitimate congressional hearing.” She noted that each lawmaker was limited to three minutes for questions, and neither official provided opening statements. “They just looked even more guilty of a cover-up in the way they were acting,” she said, referring to Bondi’s refusal to commit to a formal appearance.
The walkout reportedly occurred after House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer allegedly made a derogatory comment toward a Democratic member who questioned whether he would enforce the subpoena against Bondi. Democrats described the incident as the breaking point and left the room. Comer, however, criticized the party, saying lawmakers “didn't ask a single pertinent” question despite having the chance.
Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. In 2008, he pleaded guilty in Florida to procuring a minor for prostitution, a conviction critics describe as a “sweetheart deal.”
Representative Robert Garcia said he repeatedly asked Bondi if she would agree to comply with a subpoena requiring her to testify publicly under oath, and that she refused each time.
“This has been completely set up in a way that's been irresponsible,” Garcia added, calling the session "some kind of fake hearing."
Representative Yassamin Ansari criticized the briefing’s format—closed-door, unrecorded, and without an oath—saying it “bore no resemblance to a legitimate congressional hearing.” She noted that each lawmaker was limited to three minutes for questions, and neither official provided opening statements. “They just looked even more guilty of a cover-up in the way they were acting,” she said, referring to Bondi’s refusal to commit to a formal appearance.
The walkout reportedly occurred after House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer allegedly made a derogatory comment toward a Democratic member who questioned whether he would enforce the subpoena against Bondi. Democrats described the incident as the breaking point and left the room. Comer, however, criticized the party, saying lawmakers “didn't ask a single pertinent” question despite having the chance.
Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. In 2008, he pleaded guilty in Florida to procuring a minor for prostitution, a conviction critics describe as a “sweetheart deal.”
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