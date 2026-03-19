Flow Traders Launches OTC Offering With 24/7 Liquidity For Tokenized Assets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)The launch comes as tokenized assets increasingly serve as a clear institutional use case. Institutions are seeking the ability to trade and hedge exposure when risk moves outside traditional market hours. In tokenized equities and commodities, secondary‐market activity has expanded across different instruments and trading sessions, with participation extending into overnight and weekend periods. This shift highlights a growing need for continuous liquidity and execution frameworks that support equity risk management as trading moves beyond the traditional market day."Over the past two decades, evolving market structures, from ETFs to electronic trading, have transformed how investors access exposure. Tokenization has the potential to be one of the next major steps in that evolution. We are already seeing early signs of this shift, with tokenized equities and synthetic equity derivatives trading with meaningful volumes. In some large‐cap U.S. stocks, activity across tokenized and synthetic markets has at times reached around 2–3% of the notional trading volume of their primary U.S. listings. Much of this activity takes place outside traditional U.S. market hours, creating new infrastructure to manage equity risk overnight and across global trading sessions. At Flow Traders, we have operated at the intersection of traditional and digital markets for many years, and we are pleased to launch 24/7 OTC liquidity for tokenized money-market funds, equities and commodities for permissioned counterparties through our digital asset OTC platform."Flow Traders provides counterparties with 24/7 two-way pricing, supported by risk controls designed for overnight and weekend market conditions. Counterparties can trade and hedge tokenized equity and commodity exposures against fiat or stablecoins, using familiar OTC workflows and defined settlement processes.“Demand for gold, both in traditional markets and on chain, has accelerated as investors look for resilient stores of value in a more uncertain macro environment. Liquidity providers such as Flow Traders play a critical role in ensuring that tokenized assets like XAU₮ can trade efficiently across venues and reach a broader set of market participants,“.“Supporting XAU₮ across multiple exchanges and through their OTC desk helps strengthen the market structure around digital representations of physical gold. As tokenized commodities continue to gain traction, improving liquidity and accessibility will be essential for bringing these assets to a wider global audience.”The offering is delivered through Flow Traders' Digital Asset OTC platform, in collaboration with leading digital asset issuers and infrastructure providers. Institutions can access liquidity via direct FIX connectivity, OMS/EMS platforms, ECNs or high-touch OTC execution.Asset coverage will continue to evolve in line with counterparty demand, regulatory considerations and supported venues. Product availability may vary by jurisdiction and counterparty eligibility and may be offered by different members of the Flow Traders group, depending on regulatory status.



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About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading trading firm providing liquidity in multiple asset classes, covering all major exchanges. Founded in 2004, Flow Traders is a leading global ETP market maker and has leveraged its expertise in trading European equity ETPs to expand into fixed income, commodities, digital assets and FX globally. Flow Traders' role in financial markets is to ensure the availability of liquidity and enabling investors to continue to buy or sell financial instruments under all market circumstances, thereby ensuring markets remain resilient and continue to function in an orderly manner. In addition to its trading activities, Flow Traders has established a strategic investment unit focused on fostering market innovation and aligned with our mission to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the financial ecosystem. With over two decades of experience, we have built a team of over 600 talented professionals, located globally, contributing to the firm's entrepreneurial culture and delivering the company's mission.



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Efficiencies are net, before tax and on a run-rate basis, i.e. taking into account the full-year impact of any measure to be undertaken before the end of the period mentioned. The expected operating efficiencies and cost savings were prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions, projections and estimates, many of which depend on factors that are beyond Flow Traders' control. These assumptions, projections and estimates are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and actual results may differ, perhaps materially, from those projected. Flow Traders cannot provide any assurance that these assumptions are correct and that these projections and estimates will reflect Flow Traders' actual results of operations.

Attachment

Flow Traders 24-7 OTC Offering Announcement vF