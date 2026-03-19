Business Insurance Health Releases Benefits ROI Calculator With Cited Outputs From Nine Research Institutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Business Insurance Health has released a free Benefits ROI Calculator designed to help small and mid-size employers estimate the financial return on their employee benefits spending using data cited from nine institutional research sources.

The tool walks users through a six-step process that captures company profile, benefits selections, turnover dynamics, and PEO considerations, then outputs estimated ROI figures with hover-over citations on each data point. Sources include the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Mercer, Cigna, and four additional research organizations.

Industry Context

Employee benefits costs continue to represent a significant and growing share of total compensation for U.S. employers. According to KFF's 2024 Employer Health Benefits Survey, annual family health insurance premiums reached approximately $25,572, with employers covering an average of 73 percent. SHRM's 2024 Employee Benefits Survey found that benefits administration remains among the top operational challenges for small employers, particularly those with fewer than 200 employees. At the same time, a 2024 Mercer survey reported that U.S. employers projected health benefit cost increases of approximately 5.8 percent for the year, adding pressure to already constrained budgets. These trends have increased employer interest in tools that can model benefits-related costs and estimated returns.

How the Tool Works

Step one captures the company profile: name, industry (20-plus options), state, and employee count. The tool supports both range-based selection (10-50, 51-100, 101-250, and larger) and exact employee counts.

Step two is benefits selection. Users select from 42 benefits across eight categories: health and clinical wellness (medical plans, dental, vision, mental health/EAP, telehealth, HSA/FSA accounts, disease management, health coaching), financial and retirement security (401(k) or other retirement plans, life insurance, short-term and long-term disability), insurance protection (workers' compensation, employment practices liability), work-life flexibility (PTO policies, remote work options, flexible schedules), professional development (tuition reimbursement, certification funding, skills training), voluntary and supplemental benefits (accident insurance, critical illness, identity theft protection, pet insurance), and HR administration services (payroll processing, onboarding support, compliance consulting, employee relations support).

As users select benefits, the tool displays estimated satisfaction benchmarks: health coverage alone is associated with approximately 40-55 percent employee satisfaction; adding dental and vision may increase that to approximately 50-65 percent; reaching seven core benefits is associated with approximately 60-75 percent; and 30 or more benefits corresponds to approximately 75-90 percent. These ranges are derived from SHRM and Mercer research.

Turnover and Value Drivers

Step three asks about turnover dynamics: annual turnover rate, percentage of voluntary turnover, cost of hiring and onboarding a replacement (as a percentage of salary), and the company's current benefits satisfaction rating. This data feeds the turnover-reduction calculation. Research from SHRM and other sources suggests that improved benefits packages may reduce voluntary turnover, which in turn may lower hiring and onboarding costs. The tool estimates those potential savings.

Step four covers PEO analysis, asking whether the company is considering or currently using a Professional Employer Organization (PEO), and if so, which aspects of PEO support are relevant (payroll processing, benefits administration, compliance consulting, HR strategy, claims advocacy).

Scenario Modeling

Step five outputs the estimated value breakdown with three scenario toggles: Conservative (70 percent of base value), Base Case (100 percent), and Optimistic (130 percent). This range approach acknowledges the inherent uncertainty in modeling benefits returns.

The output displays estimated benefits competitiveness: the current percentage of a full benefits suite the employer offers, the employer's stated ideal percentage, and the percentage available through a PEO partnership. For example, a 50-person manufacturer might currently offer approximately 35 percent of a full PEO suite, with an ideal target of 70 percent and 100 percent available through a PEO.

The output also includes a comparison table showing the employer's ideal benefits versus the benefits available through a full PEO arrangement, allowing employers to identify gaps between their current aspirations and available options.

The estimated value metrics include six components: turnover cost savings (estimated dollars saved by reducing voluntary departures), high-value attraction (estimated increase in qualified applicants), time-to-hire reduction, productivity gain (estimated impact from improved benefits coverage and reduced absence), HR time savings (estimated hours per week freed by outsourcing administration), and wellness program impact (estimated reductions in health care utilization). The tool shows estimated gross value, PEO investment cost, net value, and net ROI percentage.

In a sample scenario, a 50-person manufacturer with $2 million in revenue and 18 percent voluntary turnover might see estimated outputs of approximately $147,000 in gross value, $87,000 in PEO investment, $60,000 in net value, and an estimated ROI of 69 percent under the base case scenario.

Time-Based Projections

Step six outputs estimated value comparisons over time, showing monthly, annual, and three-year projections. This helps employers estimate when the return on a benefits expansion may cover the upfront cost. In many modeled scenarios, estimated positive ROI occurs within the first year, driven primarily by reduced turnover and lower hiring costs, though actual results will vary by employer.

"Benefits spending is one of the largest line items for most employers, but many lack a structured way to estimate what that spending returns," said Sam Newland, CFP, founder of PEO4YOU and Business Insurance Health. "This calculator gives employers a framework to model those estimates using cited institutional data, so they can evaluate options with more context."

ABOUT PEO4YOU / BUSINESS INSURANCE HEALTH

PEO4YOU, in partnership with Business Insurance Health, is a Boston-based independent benefits consulting firm founded by Sam Newland, CFP. The firm helps small and mid-size employers access enterprise-level benefits, HR support, and cost-reduction strategies through PEOs, self-funded and level-funded health plans, captive insurance, and Taft-Hartley trusts. Its Benefits Intelligence Platform at businessinsurance provides employers with actuarial-grade modeling tools. PEO4YOU is part of the Newland Group Insurance family of companies and contributes to a medical debt forgiveness initiative with every client engagement.