President Murmu Installs 'Ram Yantra' At Ram Temple In Ayodhya

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, March 19 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday installed the 'Shri Ram Yantra' at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya and offered prayers amid Vedic chants, marking a significant milestone in the temple's construction.

The 'Shri Ram Yantra' has been placed on the second floor of the temple, which is also its final level, symbolising completeness.

With this installation, the construction of the temple is considered complete.

The religious ceremonies were performed by Vedic scholars from southern India, Kashi and Ayodhya under the guidance of priest Ganeshwar Shastri.

Upon her arrival in Ayodhya, the President was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

As part of her visit, the President is also scheduled to felicitate nearly 400 workers who contributed to the construction of the temple. She will also hoist a flag at one of the shrines located in the outer precinct of the complex, known as the parkota.

Extensive arrangements have been made across the city in view of the President's visit. Roads leading to the temple have been decorated with saffron flags and banners, creating a festive and devotional atmosphere.

The streets have been adorned with saffron flags and decorative pennants, enhancing the religious ambience across Ayodhya.

Authorities have also put in place elaborate arrangements related to security, sanitation and traffic management to ensure the smooth conduct of the visit.

Speaking about the preparations, Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde told IANS that“VIP darshan will remain closed throughout the day,” while adding that general devotees will be allowed entry except during the period of the President's presence at the temple.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ayodhya, Gaurav Grover, said that comprehensive security planning has been undertaken to manage the visit and ensure safety at all levels.