LIVE UPDATES: Qatar, Saudi Energy Sites Attacked

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: As the Iran-US war enters day 20, the agression against GCC countries has overnight seen huge escalation with energy sites across UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar being attacked on Wednesday and Thursday, March 18 and 19, 2026.

Saudi Arabia stated that two of its refineries were attacked with Riyadh saying, "the little trust that remained in Iran has been completely shattered”.

Qatar also ordered Iranian Iranian Embassy military and security attachés 'persona non grata', requesting them to leave the country within a maximum period of 24 hours on Wednesday.

Stay tuned for more live updates:

8:55am Doha Time

Kuwait Air Defense responds to missile, drone threats

The Kuwaiti army said its air defences are“currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks”, about an hour after the National Guard said it shot down several drones.

The army advised the public to adhere to“security and safety instructions” and said that any explosions heard are the result of interceptions.

7:05am Doha Time

Civil Defense contains all fires in Ras Laffan Industrial Area

The Civil defense has fully contained all fires in the Ras Laffan Industrial Area without recording any injuries.

The Ministry of Interior stated this in a social media post adding that the cooling and ssite-ecuring operations are continuing at the sites.

5am Doha Time

QatarEnergy confirms several LNG facilities subjected to missile attacks

QatarEnergy confirmed today that several of its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities were the subject of missile attacks early Thursday, March 19, 2026, causing sizable fires and further extensive damage.

4am Doha Time

Ballistic missile from Iran targets Ras Laffan Industrial City: Defense Ministry

The Ministry of Defense announced that the State of Qatar has been subjected to a ballistic missile attack from Iran, targeting Ras Laffan Industrial City.

The Ministry said this in an early morning post on Thursday, March 19, 2026, adding that the missile caused damages in the facility.