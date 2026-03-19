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Iran Signals No Retreat Without End To Conflict At WION World Pulse
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Presenting Iran's perspective at WION World Pulse, Mohamed Javad Hosseini, Deputy Ambassador of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to India, asserted that Iran remains committed to diplomacy but will continue the war until there is a definitive end, not just a ceasefire.
Positioning the conflict as externally driven, Hosseini stated that recent attacks by the United States and Israel have undermined ongoing diplomatic efforts, forcing Iran into a defensive posture.
Despite significant losses, he emphasized that Iran sees the current situation as a "point of no return", where continuing resistance is necessary to safeguard sovereignty.
Mohamed Javad Hosseini - Deputy Ambassador of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to India, said, "We have always believed in diplomacy, but this war was imposed on us. We will continue defending our people and our land until the other side understands that nothing can be forced upon Iran."
He underlined that while Iran has faced casualties, including senior leadership losses, there is no question of stepping back mid-conflict, adding that any future negotiations would depend on credible guarantees to fully end the war not temporary ceasefires.
On regional dynamics, Hosseini clarified that Iran does not seek escalation with neighbouring Gulf countries, but warned that any support extended to adversaries could widen the conflict across the region. He maintained that Iran's military actions are targeted strictly at American assets, not regional partners.
Mohamed Javad Hosseini added, "This is not a war with our neighbours. But if others allow their territory to be used against us, the conflict risks expanding beyond its current scope."
Touching upon India, Mohamed Javad Hosseini highlighted the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between India and Iran, noting that Tehran facilitated the safe passage of Indian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz as a gesture of goodwill, not as part of any formal agreement.
"If there is pain in India, it is pain for Iran. Our relationship goes beyond politics-we ensured safe passage for Indian vessels because our people are deeply connected." He added.
He also confirmed that while the Strait of Hormuz remains open, movement is being carefully managed amid ongoing security risks, with priority given to friendly nations.
The discussion further drew attention to civilian casualties, including attacks on schools, which Iran views as a major obstacle to restarting dialogue.
Mohamed Javad Hosseini stressed that accountability and acknowledgment of these actions are essential preconditions for any meaningful diplomatic engagement.
Concluding on a strategic note, Hosseini reiterated that while Iran remains open to negotiations, lasting peace will only be possible when external pressures cease and sovereign decision-making is respected, signalling a prolonged phase of conflict unless conditions shift significantly.
Positioning the conflict as externally driven, Hosseini stated that recent attacks by the United States and Israel have undermined ongoing diplomatic efforts, forcing Iran into a defensive posture.
Despite significant losses, he emphasized that Iran sees the current situation as a "point of no return", where continuing resistance is necessary to safeguard sovereignty.
Mohamed Javad Hosseini - Deputy Ambassador of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to India, said, "We have always believed in diplomacy, but this war was imposed on us. We will continue defending our people and our land until the other side understands that nothing can be forced upon Iran."
He underlined that while Iran has faced casualties, including senior leadership losses, there is no question of stepping back mid-conflict, adding that any future negotiations would depend on credible guarantees to fully end the war not temporary ceasefires.
On regional dynamics, Hosseini clarified that Iran does not seek escalation with neighbouring Gulf countries, but warned that any support extended to adversaries could widen the conflict across the region. He maintained that Iran's military actions are targeted strictly at American assets, not regional partners.
Mohamed Javad Hosseini added, "This is not a war with our neighbours. But if others allow their territory to be used against us, the conflict risks expanding beyond its current scope."
Touching upon India, Mohamed Javad Hosseini highlighted the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between India and Iran, noting that Tehran facilitated the safe passage of Indian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz as a gesture of goodwill, not as part of any formal agreement.
"If there is pain in India, it is pain for Iran. Our relationship goes beyond politics-we ensured safe passage for Indian vessels because our people are deeply connected." He added.
He also confirmed that while the Strait of Hormuz remains open, movement is being carefully managed amid ongoing security risks, with priority given to friendly nations.
The discussion further drew attention to civilian casualties, including attacks on schools, which Iran views as a major obstacle to restarting dialogue.
Mohamed Javad Hosseini stressed that accountability and acknowledgment of these actions are essential preconditions for any meaningful diplomatic engagement.
Concluding on a strategic note, Hosseini reiterated that while Iran remains open to negotiations, lasting peace will only be possible when external pressures cease and sovereign decision-making is respected, signalling a prolonged phase of conflict unless conditions shift significantly.
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