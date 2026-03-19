Vietjet Air To Launch Vietnam-Czech Republic Flights Via Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A new international air route linking Vietnam and the Czech Republic via Kazakhstan is set to be launched, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

Starting from July 11, Vietnam's low-cost carrier VietJet Air plans to operate flights on the Hanoi – Almaty – Prague route, utilizing fifth freedom traffic rights. The flights will be operated twice a week using Airbus A330 aircraft.

According to the ministry, the new service will be launched under Kazakhstan's open skies regime, which is aimed at expanding international air connectivity and attracting foreign airlines to the country.

The introduction of the route is expected to contribute to the development of tourism, business, and humanitarian ties, as well as strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstan, Vietnam, and the Czech Republic.

The ministry noted that the new air link will further reinforce Kazakhstan's role as a transit hub between Asia and Europe and support the continued expansion of its international route network.