Union Cabinet Approves ₹33,660 BHAVYA Scheme: 7 Key Questions Answered On Industrial Parks, Manufacturing Push

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a major push to manufacturing-led growth in the country, the Union Cabinet has approved the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA). The scheme aims to develop 100 plug-and-play industrial parks across India, with a massive outlay of ₹33,600, the Press Information Bureau said in a press release.

The objective of the initiative is to attract investments, generate meaningful jobs, and strengthen India's position as a global manufacturing hub, with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' at its core.

BHAVYA is a central scheme that is focused on building world-class industrial infrastructure. The main focus is on the same through ready-to-use plug-and-play parks. These parks will be equipped with pre-approved land, integrated services, and core infrastructure.

Thus permitting businesses to start operations quickly without any logistical or regulatory delays. Furthermore, the scheme will build on existing industrial corridor programmes and will be carried out in collaboration with private players and states.

1. What makes BHAVYA different from earlier industrial schemes?

BHAVYA focuses on the plug-and-play infrastructure, unlike traditional industrial zones. This reduces the time between investment intent and actual production and aims to foster better efficiency.

2. How will it improve ease of doing business?

The scheme aims to improve the ease of doing business by providing investors with single-window clearance, pre-approved land, and streamlined regulations. The primary objective is to reduce bureaucratic complications and hurdles to foster a healthy environment for investors.

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3. What kind of infrastructure will be provided?

The scheme includes core infrastructure, i.e., roads and utilities. It also includes value-added facilities, such as factory sheds and warehouses, as well as social infrastructure, including housing and amenities for workers.

4. How big will these industrial parks be?

Each park under this scheme will span 100 to 1000 acres. This will provide flexibility to meet regional and industrial needs.

5. How are projects selected?

Projects will be approved through a competitive challenge mode. Thus, ensuring only high-quality, reform-oriented proposals are chosen. This will ensure healthy competition and objectivity in project work.

6. What makes these parks future-ready and sustainable?

This project will align with PM GatiShakti principles, utilising green energy and featuring underground utility systems to foster uninterrupted operations and project efficiency.

7. Who stands to benefit the most?

MSMEs, startups, manufacturers, and global investors will gain immensely from ready infrastructure. Whereas workers and local communities benefit through jobs and economic activity. This way, the nation will witness holistic growth.

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In conclusion, BHAVYA is a landmark shift in India's approach to industry with a focus on speed, scale, and sustainability. With the primary focus on lower entry barriers and faster project execution, the program is expected to boost investments, generate large-scale employment, create a healthy business enviroment and build strong indigenous supply chains. In short, it lays a strong foundation for a competitive, self-reliant industry in the country.