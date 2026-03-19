Tired Of Mosquito Bites? THESE Simple Tricks Will Save Your Summer

Natural Mosquito Repellent: Mosquitoes don't just bother you in public places; they find their way into our homes too. No matter how careful you are, they somehow manage to sneak in from some corner. These pests are not just annoying; they also spread dangerous diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

You can find plenty of mosquito repellent sprays in the market, but using them every day isn't a great idea. The chemicals in these sprays can be harmful to the health of both children and adults. That's why it's always better to use natural ingredients from your own home to get rid of mosquitoes.

Simple tricks to keep mosquitoes away

Camphor

Camphor works wonders in driving away mosquitoes. Just take a small earthen lamp, put a piece of camphor in it, add a little mustard oil, and light it. Make sure the smoke spreads to every corner of your house. Mosquitoes absolutely cannot stand the smell of camphor and mustard oil.

Tulsi Plant

The Tulsi plant is packed with medicinal properties, and it's also a great mosquito repellent. Place a Tulsi plant near the windows where mosquitoes usually enter. The strong aroma of Tulsi will keep them from coming anywhere near your home.

Garlic

The humble garlic from our kitchens has a bit of magic in it. It's not just for cooking; it can also help you fight mosquitoes. Garlic has a very strong, pungent smell. Crush a few cloves of garlic and boil them in water. Once it cools, pour this water into a spray bottle and spray it in the corners of your house, and near doors and windows. This will stop mosquitoes from entering.

Neem Leaves

Experts say that the smoke from burning neem leaves is one of the best ways to repel mosquitoes. Neem has anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties that also help purify the air. Burn a few dried neem leaves and let the smoke fill your house. The bitter smell of neem will make the mosquitoes flee your home in no time.