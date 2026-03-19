Kerala Polls: Pinarayi Vijayan Files Nomination Voting On April 9

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan filed his nomination from the Dharmadam assembly constituency on Thursday, ahead of the upcoming polls.

The 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, the Election Commission of India announced on March 15, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is scheduled to end on May 23.

CPI(M) Slams UDF Over Internal Discord

Meanwhile, CPI (M) State Secretary MV Govindan launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), alleging internal discord in its candidate selection process ahead of the Assembly elections, while backing a third term for the Left Democratic Front (LDF). He said the Opposition's early confidence has weakened due to unresolved issues within its own ranks

"The Indian National Congress and the United Democratic Front had approached the upcoming election with a lot of confidence. They believed they would be able to put up a strong fight, especially based on their assessment of strength at the local body elections. However, with the candidate selection process, they have now realised that their problems lie within their own camp," Govindan said.

Sudhakaran's Candidacy A Point of Contention

He pointed to delays in accommodating senior leader K Sudhakaran, stating, "It took them so long to decide on accommodating K Sudhakaran, and even now, reports suggest he continues to maintain a firm stand. This round of candidate selection will only deepen the crisis within the Congress."

LDF Confident of Third Consecutive Term

Govindan asserted that the LDF is witnessing growing public acceptance, positioning itself strongly for a third consecutive term.

"At a time when people across the state are strongly accepting the Left Democratic Front's journey towards a third consecutive term, it must be understood that this is not about any individual Chief Minister, minister, or MLA. A third term for the LDF is something that has become essential in Kerala's political context, as it is aimed at serving the people and continuing the development trajectory. In this election backdrop, the LDF will be able to achieve significant political gains and further strengthen its position among the people," he said. (ANI)

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