Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Thunderstorms And Lightning Warnings Expected Across State

Karnataka is set for intense summer heat with Kalaburgi recording 38.8°C. Thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds of 30–40 kmph are expected across northern and central districts. Scattered rains will provide temporary relief.

Karnataka is witnessing a rise in summer temperatures today, with Kalaburgi recording the highest maximum of 38.8°C and Mandya AWS observing the lowest minimum of 18.2°C in the plains.

Despite the intense heat, residents can expect changes in weather patterns, as thunderstorms and scattered rains are likely across several districts due to the depression and surface cyclone in the Bay of Bengal.

Light rains accompanied by thunderstorms are expected in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, and Belgaum districts, even as temperatures remain high.

In these areas, the maximum temperature can reach around 37°C.

Scattered rainfall is also likely in southern districts including Mysore, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, and Shivamogga, offering temporary relief from the scorching heat.

The Meteorological Department has issued thunderstorm and lightning warnings for Haveri, Dharwad, Gadag, and Chitradurga districts.

Strong winds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph are expected before the rains, and farmers and the public have been advised to avoid taking shelter under trees.

Vigilance is particularly important during these sudden weather changes.

Although rain and thunderstorms are forecasted in many parts of Karnataka, daytime temperatures are expected to remain high.

Residents should take precautions against heat while also being prepared for sudden showers.

The northern interior districts are expected to receive moderate rainfall over the next two days, bringing a slight respite from the summer heat.