Exercise Amogh Jwala Showcases Indian Army's Future-Ready Combat Edge

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth general Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, witnessed the culmination of Exercise Amogh Jwala at Babina Field Firing Ranges on Thursday. This exercise validated new operational concepts, force structures, procedures and protocols for modern warfare.

"Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, #SouthernCommand, witnessed Execrcise Amogh Jwala, where speed, precision and the seamless integration of new-generation equipment and technologies defined high-tempo mechanised warfare, reflecting the combat edge of a networked, integrated and #FutureReady #IndianArmy," said ADGPI.

Executed by White Tiger Division, the exercise demonstrated high-tempo mechanised operations through the integrated employment of Attack Helicopters, Fighter Aircraft, drones, counter-drone systems and advanced battlefield technologies in a multi-domain operational environment.

The exercise combined coordinated movement and firepower with real-time drone surveillance to find and hit targets accurately. By integrating electronic warfare, air defence, and night-fighting tech, the drill demonstrated the growing strength of a modern, "future-ready" military.

"The exercise validated the integrated employment of Attack Helicopters, Fighter Aircraft, drones, Counter-Drone systems, #ISR and EW capabilities to enhance battlefield awareness, shorten decision cycles and deliver decisive combat effect in a multi-domain operational environment," added the ADGPI.

The Army Commander complimented the troops on the professionalism, operational excellence and battle readiness displayed during the exercise. He underscored that Tech-Absorption, Jointness and the seamless integration of land, air, cyber, space, ISR and EW capabilities remain fundamental to building an agile, adaptable force capable of dominating the evolving battlespace across the full spectrum of multi-domain operations.

Army, Railways Hold Joint Coordination Exercise in Guwahati

Earlier, a scenario planning exercise was held on Wednesday in Guwahati under 101 Area and HQ Eastern Command, the Indian Army's largest command covering Northeast India, focusing on understanding mutual strengths and optimizing resource between the Army and Northeast Frontier Railway.

According to a statement released by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Defence, the primary goal was to align working mechanisms to ensure rapid, coordinated responses during any national crisis. "The session brainstormed diverse contingencies to bolster operational preparedness across the sensitive Eastern sector. Significant emphasis was placed on developing dual-use infrastructure, a strategic move designed to enhance logistics while ensuring substantial expenditure savings for the government," the release said.

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