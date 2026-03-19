Gudi Padwa: Devendra Fadnavis Joins Shobha Yatra In Nagpur For New Year

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis joined thousands of residents in Nagpur for the grand 'Gudi Padwa Shobha Yatra' on Thursady organised to mark the occasion. Addressing the gathering, he extended greetings to citizens across the country.

CM Fadnavis Addresses Gathering

Fadnavis said, "This is the auspicious dawn of the Hindu New Year. The entire atmosphere is immersed in saffron, and the surroundings are echoing with the chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.' Extending his wishes, Fadnavis said, "I extend heartfelt greetings to everyone on the occasion of the Hindu New Year. This Gudi symbolises the pride of India, and I express my wishes that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this Gudi continues to rise higher every year."

Adressing the media, he expressed happiness at being part of the celebration, stating, "I am very happy to be present at this Shobha Yatra today, on the sacred day of Gudi Padwa, the Hindu New Year. I extend my best wishes to all Indians on this occasion. Under the leadership of Sandeep Joshi, a wonderful Shobha Yatra is held every year in Nagpur. One can see the enthusiasm; Nagpur has been transformed into 'Bhagwa' (saffron), and people of all ages are participating in it in traditional attire. It's a beautiful sight for all of us to witness together here."

Vibrant City-Wide Celebrations

Marathi actress Sai Tamhankar also joined the Gudi Padwa festivities alongside Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Celebrations began with a shobha yatra in Nagpur on the occasion of 'Gudi Padwa' on Thursday, ushering in the Marathi New Year with great enthusiasm and traditional fervour. The city witnessed vibrant processions, cultural performances, and widespread participation from people across all age groups.

Cultural Pride on Display

Children were seen performing the traditional lezim dance, adding colour and energy to the celebrations. The procession showcased various cultural elements, including lezim troupes, Varkari groups, and elaborate tableaux depicting historical and religious figures.

A local participant said, "This procession is being organised by the Hindu Nav Varsh Aayojan Samaroh Samiti, Nagpur, to celebrate the New Year, which is also known as the Hindu New Year, the Indian New Year, and the Marathi New Year."

"One can see the Lezim and Varkari contingents and numerous tableaux here. Lord Shri Ramchandra and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are also represented, making it a proud and joyous occasion for everyone," he explained the Shobha Yatra.

The celebrations highlighted unity, tradition, and cultural pride across Nagpur. (ANI)

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