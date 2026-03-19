Whatsapp Tests Unregistered Chats

MENAFN - AzerNews) WhatsApp has begun testing guest chats, allowing people without accounts to join conversations,reports.

After several months of testing on Android, this feature is now available to some beta testers on iOS and the web version. The new mode lets anyone start a secure conversation via a link. However, it currently comes with limitations: group chats, calls, and file attachments are not supported, and conversations automatically expire after 10 days of inactivity.

Beta users on WhatsApp for iOS (TestFlight) and the web have begun accessing guest chats, which were first introduced to Android beta testers last August. The feature is designed to be practical: a WhatsApp user can start a conversation with someone who doesn't have an account.

The system works via invitation links. A WhatsApp user generates a special link in the“Invite a Friend” section and shares it through SMS or other apps. When the recipient opens the link, a secure chat session via WhatsApp Web begins. Guests don't need an account, they simply click the link to start chatting.

Once the guest joins, the platform's cryptographic system activates. WhatsApp Web generates a unique identifier for the guest, which is used to create an encryption key. As a result, guest chats are fully end-to-end encrypted, meaning even WhatsApp cannot read the messages; only the participants can access the conversation.

Currently, the feature is limited to a small group of beta testers across iOS, Android, and web. There's no word yet on when it will roll out to the general public. Interestingly, this could pave the way for future temporary accounts or“one-time” chats, making WhatsApp more flexible for casual users who want secure messaging without signing up.