The Rising Market For Music Catalog Sales Globos Management Connects Artists And Labels With Investors

Over the past decade, music catalogs have quietly emerged as one of the most attractive alternative assets for investors. Private equity firms, institutional funds, and specialized music companies have collectively invested billions of dollars acquiring the rights to songs from artists, songwriters, and record labels around the world. High‐profile transactions involving artists such as Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Shakira and Bruce Springsteen helped bring global attention to the market for music rights acquisitions. But beyond these headline deals, a rapidly growing segment of the market is now developing around independent music catalogs.

Across streaming platforms, thousands of artists, producers, and labels generate recurring royalty income from their catalogs. For many of them, music rights are no longer viewed solely as creative works, they are increasingly considered long‐term financial assets that can be strategically monetized. Music rights generate revenue from multiple sources including streaming services, public performance royalties, mechanical royalties, synchronization licensing, and digital platforms. Because these revenue streams can continue for decades, investors have begun to treat music catalogs similarly to other long‐term income‐producing assets.

Streaming has played a major role in this transformation. As platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube expand globally, songs released years earlier can reach entirely new audiences through algorithmic discovery, curated playlists, and social media. This dynamic has made music catalogs particularly attractive to investors seeking predictable cash flow combined with long‐term growth potential. The value of a catalog is typically calculated using a multiple of its annual royalty income, although valuations can vary widely depending on revenue stability, catalog growth potential, and international reach.

“The conversation around music catalogs has changed dramatically in recent years,” says Alberto Ciccarini, CEO of Globos Management, a music catalog brokerage firm representing catalogs with billions of streams across digital platforms.“Investors once focused almost exclusively on superstar artists, but today they're increasingly looking at independent catalogs with strong streaming performance and global reach. Algorithmic discovery on platforms like TikTok has enabled many creators to build traction independently, allowing them to reach worldwide audiences and generate consistent royalty income without relying on the traditional major-label system. At the same time, the long-term growth potential of streaming is making music rights even more attractive as an asset class. According to industry data from early 2026, more than 750 million people now pay for music streaming subscriptions globally, yet penetration remains relatively low in many emerging markets. As platforms like Spotify and Apple Music continue expanding globally, streaming adoption (and the royalties generated by music catalogs) are expected to grow significantly over the coming decade.”

As catalog transactions become more common, many artists and rights holders are turning to specialized advisory firms to help navigate the process. Selling a music catalog involves more than simply finding a buyer. Catalog owners must analyze crucial KPIs, understand valuation multiples, prepare financial documentation, and identify investors actively acquiring music rights.

For creators exploring how to sell a music catalog, brokerage companies can help structure transactions depending on the catalog owner's financial goals and long‐term strategy. Not every catalog deal involves a permanent sale. In many cases, transactions can be structured in different ways depending on the objectives of the rights holder. Some artists and labels choose to sell their catalog entirely, transferring ownership of the rights to an investor in exchange for a lump‐sum payment.

Others prefer licensing structures that allow an investor or music company to exploit the catalog for a defined period while the original owner retains long‐term ownership. These flexible deal structures allow creators to unlock the financial value of their music while maintaining different levels of control over their rights.

Despite the billions already invested in music rights, many industry professionals believe the catalog acquisition market is still in its early stages. As global streaming revenues continue to grow and more investors seek alternative assets that generate long‐term income, the number of catalog transactions is expected to increase.

For artists, songwriters, and labels, this shift represents a major change in how music rights are perceived. What was once viewed purely as creative output is now increasingly recognized as a valuable financial asset capable of generating income for decades.